NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes vaults back to No. 1; Kirk Cousins closing in on top five

2023 stats: 7 games | 70.7 pct | 1,841 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 15 pass TD | 7 INT | 148 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 3 fumbles





Sunday was plainly chaotic for Allen and the Bills. New England sent pressure at Allen from all directions with the goal of moving him off his spot, and most of the time, it worked. Allen, who is playing through a right shoulder injury, never truly settled in and was forced to make the most of what he was given. The explosive play simply isn’t there for the Bills right now, no matter how hard they try to manufacture them, and it wasn’t until the latter stages of the game that the Bills begrudgingly settled for a reality in which their best chance of success was by taking quick options underneath. Oddly enough, that’s what led to Allen’s connection with Stefon Diggs for a fourth-quarter touchdown. It’s tough to evaluate Allen under those circumstances, especially behind an offensive line that has been beaten by aggressive defenses in the last two weeks. It just doesn’t look good right now, which isn’t really Allen’s fault, even if his early interception was indeed on him.





THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL UPDATE: After a few weeks of consternation from observers, Allen and the Bills returned to form against the Bucs. Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns (plus one on the ground) and an interception (off a batted ball), freewheeling and dealing as he does best to wake up Buffalo's offense in a prime-time win.