Niners QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol following loss to Vikings

"I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have in someone I haven't gone into an NFL game with," Shanahan said of Darnold, per Fangirl Sports' Tracy Sandler.

Darnold won the backup job in a preseason camp competition with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who was eventually dealt to Dallas instead of sticking around in San Francisco as a third-stringer. San Francisco is Darnold's third stop in his career, which began in New York as the third-overall pick of the Jets in the 2018 draft, and continued with a revival attempt in Carolina that ultimately fell short.