Niners QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol following loss to Vikings

Brock Purdy has landed in the league's protocol after exhibiting concussion-like symptoms following Monday night's loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday.
Purdy played throughout the entirety of San Francisco's 22-17 loss to the Vikings, throwing two interceptions and posting the worst performance of his otherwise impressive career. He first started experiencing concussion-like symptoms on the team's flight home, Shanahan explained Wednesday, leading to his placement in the protocol.
If Purdy cannot play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, veteran backup Sam Darnold will start in his place, per Shanahan.
"I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have in someone I haven't gone into an NFL game with," Shanahan said of Darnold, per Fangirl Sports' Tracy Sandler.
Darnold won the backup job in a preseason camp competition with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, who was eventually dealt to Dallas instead of sticking around in San Francisco as a third-stringer. San Francisco is Darnold's third stop in his career, which began in New York as the third-overall pick of the Jets in the 2018 draft, and continued with a revival attempt in Carolina that ultimately fell short.
He's since operated in the shadows in San Francisco, dutifully processing and executing Shanahan's offense in practice as a backup behind the highly touted Purdy. He could get his first chance to show he's in a better place in San Francisco if Purdy cannot play Sunday.