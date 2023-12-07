NFL QB Index, Week 14: Brock Purdy storms into top five; Jake Browning vaults up rankings

2023 stats: 11 games | 60.6 pct | 2,055 pass yds | 5.4 ypa | 9 pass TD | 9 INT | 161 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles





Any progress is still progress for Young in this trying rookie season. He ripped a couple of really nice passes against the Bucs, including one that would have set up a scoring opportunity just before the half if not for a back-breaking holding penalty. Young's 31-yard completion to ﻿﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿﻿ in the third quarter -- another rookie who has encountered his own struggles in 2023 -- stood as one of the best plays of the campaign for the Panthers, and it set up a go-ahead touchdown. Young battled to the end, too, completing a desperate pass on fourth down with the Panthers' comeback hopes on the line, a marked improvement from what he'd done in similar situations earlier in the year. He's still under way too much pressure, and he still makes a reckless decision or two per game, but he's making small improvements, and I've started to wonder what he might look like paired with an offensive coordinator who schemes to Young's strengths. That's enough for me to feel at least a little better about his trajectory.