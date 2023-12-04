Eagles no longer NFC's most dominant team after defense is dismantled by 49ers

The Eagles spent much of the game in pursuit, chasing the 49ers' playmakers down the middle of the field and then, down near the goal line, around the edges. The Eagles are thin at linebacker -- free agent Shaq Leonard visited last week and is due to make a decision on his next team in the coming days -- and it has been a concern throughout the season. With the 49ers having so many weapons who can create mismatches, the Eagles were at a constant disadvantage.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said it was hard for him to say whether the 49ers had changed their approach after the two three-and-out drives to start the game – that was simply too small a sample size, Sirianni said, to know what the approach was going to be. But on their third drive, which coincided with the start of the second quarter, the 49ers started running the ball with McCaffrey, and that started to open things up for the 49ers. Complicating things was that the Eagles missed tackles and the 49ers were breaking them, an uncharacteristically sloppy effort from the Eagles. That led to big chunk plays – the final touchdown, for instance, came on a simple screen pass to Samuel that he took, nearly untouched for a 46-yard score.

"That's a tough team to tackle," Sirianni said.

They won't be the last ones. The Eagles are in the middle of a punishing stretch of their schedule. They beat the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills in back-to-back-to-back games and against the Bills, the Eagles defense was on the field for 92 plays. By late in Sunday's game, the Eagles' legs looked to be gone, although Sirianni said everybody is tired at this time of year.