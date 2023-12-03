2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado is being evaluated for a concussion and neck injuries and is questionable to return versus the Steelers.
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was ruled out with a concussion versus the Jets. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) is questionable to return.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (ankle) is questionable to return versus the Broncos. Dell was carted off the field in the first quarter.
- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) are questionable to return versus the Chargers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) is questionable to return versus the Cardinals.