News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 01:35 PM Updated: Dec 03, 2023 at 01:58 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:

  • Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado is being evaluated for a concussion and neck injuries and is questionable to return versus the Steelers.
  • Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was ruled out with a concussion versus the Jets. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) is questionable to return.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (ankle) is questionable to return versus the Broncos. Dell was carted off the field in the first quarter.
  • New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) are questionable to return versus the Chargers.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) is questionable to return versus the Cardinals.

