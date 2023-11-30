NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott soars to No. 1; Russell Wilson knocking on door of top 10

2023 stats: 8 games | 64.4 pct | 1,587 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 12 pass TD | 6 INT | 400 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles





I’ve finally come to understand why some Bears fans are ready to give up on Fields. And honestly, a lot of it is out of the quarterback’s control. A lack of protection and receivers who cannot get open have made the third-year pro gun-shy, so much so that he’s missing open targets while surveying the field, almost as if he’s holding out for the big play. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy tried his best to help Fields by calling what felt like a million screens Monday night, but he’s not coming close to maximizing the dual-threat’s abilities with his scheme, instead asking him to stand in the pocket until someone comes open. There’s a disconnect between play-caller and quarterback right now, and it ends up reflecting poorly on Fields, even if it isn’t fair. I need Fields to make decisions quicker, though, or I’ll start to consider joining those in Chicago looking forward to their next quarterback. This isn’t to say I don’t believe in Fields’ potential; if he’s put in the right situation, I still think he can be a star. I’m just not sure Chicago is that place for him, even after he ultimately managed to lead the Bears to a last minute-win at Minnesota. Just let it rip, Justin -- what else is there to lose at this point?