NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

Published: Nov 29, 2023 at 09:19 AM Updated: Nov 29, 2023 at 09:57 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT Tytus Howard, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury, is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Howard is expected to have surgery, Rapoport added. Howard has started in seven games this season for Houston.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-9-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Head coach Bill Belichick, who spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, did not want to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

