NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OT Tytus Howard, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury, is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Howard is expected to have surgery, Rapoport added. Howard has started in seven games this season for Houston.
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Bill Belichick, who spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, did not want to name a starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.