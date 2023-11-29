Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our Honorary Captain of the Game."