Former Eagles receiver, three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson retires after 15 seasons 

Former Philadelphia Eagles great DeSean Jackson is flying off into the sunset.
Jackson is officially retiring after a 15-year NFL career, the Eagles announced on Wednesday.
The former Eagles second-round pick will be recognized as an honorary captain during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cal speedster shot out of the gate in 2008, generating 912 yards and two TDs as a rookie, but his exploits were just taking off. In his first six seasons with the Eagles, Jackson earned three Pro Bowl nods -- as a receiver and returner -- generated three 1,000-yard seasons and countless big plays. Perhaps no play was more memorable than the Miracle at the New Meadowlands in 2010 when Jackson returned a punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown with no time left to cap a miraculous comeback over the Giants.
"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our Honorary Captain of the Game."
After his release from Philadelphia in 2014, Jackson spent three seasons in Washington, two in Tampa Bay, returned to Philly for two years, split 2021 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and played seven games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.
Jackson finishes his career with 11,263 yards on 641 catches with 58 TDs.