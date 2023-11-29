Sean Desai: Eagles will have a good plan to corral 'slippery' Brock Purdy 

Purdy benefits from playing in a cushy offense with oodles of surrounding talent -- Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Still, the second-year quarterback has also lifted the operation above previous Kyle Shanahan operations with his ability to avoid sacks and make plays when the structure breaks down.

"He's slippery. He's a little bit quick and can be evasive in the pocket," Desai said of Purdy. "And he keeps his eyes up field and is able to target some explosives downfield that way too. We will have to have a good plan corralling him and getting tight to some of these routes so we can contest some of the throws that they throw."

Desai was a defensive assistant in Seattle last season when Purdy made his ascent up the depth chart. The Seahawks faced Purdy once in the regular season and once in the playoffs, losing both.

Taking over for Gannon, Desai's defense has been mostly middling through 11 games. The rush-D has been stellar (second-fewest yards allowed on the ground), but the passing D has been ripped up, partly due to injuries on the back end. The crew sits in the teens in most relevant stats and tied for 12th in sacks (after leading the league last season).

The 49ers have been adamant that last year's NFC Championship Game would have gone differently if Purdy had stayed healthy. Given how the Niners offense could barely function after Josh Johnson was also knocked out with a concussion, Desai was asked if last year's tape was helpful.

"We look at everything. And that's our job as coaches to make sure we're prepared for everything and try to do our research and digging and trying to find everything," he said. "They still have to play some offense and they're still trying to go win that game. We do, we look at everything."