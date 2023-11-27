Panthers fire Frank Reich after 1-10 start to first season in Carolina

Reich's offense has been a slog, bogged down by poor blocking, a non-existent run game, and a receiver crew lacking in playmakers. Worst of all were the struggles of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The quarterback has displayed poor habits amid the losing and rarely has flashed playmaking ability. The coach handing off play-calling to Brown and then taking them back didn't help the inconsistent offense.

The Panthers have a bottom-four scoring (15.7; 29th) and total offense (265.9; 30th) in 2023. Under Reich, the club averaged 92.6 rushing YPG (29th) and has three rushing touchdowns (T-fewest).

Carolina sits with a -119 point margin in 2023, 31st in the NFL, and has scored 15 or fewer points in seven games (T-second-most in NFL).

Given the investment the Panthers made in Young, including giving up a 2024 first-round pick, which currently sits No. 1 overall, seeing progress from the young signal-caller is paramount in the final six games. Ownership clearly didn't believe the development would come with Reich running things. Now it's on Brown and Caldwell to change the narrative down the stretch.