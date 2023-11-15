Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

"I'm in the position I'm in because of years of being a successful offensive coordinator and play-caller," Reich said on Wednesday. "We have eight games left, and I just want to my attention and everything I can do and everything I can bring to bear to help the offense take the next step. It'll still be collaborative. Thomas is still running the show as far as the offense and all the install meetings and game plans. He's still at the center. He and I work together like we've been all year. I trust Thomas more than anybody, and he's helped me become a better coach and better man. This isn't about that. This is about the team. This is about us all playing a role we think can help us these next eight games."