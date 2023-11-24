Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

The Lions' famous aggressive nature under Campbell didn't work out, as Detroit went 1 of 5 on fourth downs, including an ill-fated fake punt at their own 23-yard-line in the third quarter.

"Yeah, look, that's a bad call on me, that's a bad call," Campbell said of the fake punt. "I shouldn't have done that to those guys. That's a bad call."

The biggest issue for Detroit in the past two games has been turnovers. Sunday against Chicago, the Lions overcame three Goff interceptions. Thursday against Green Bay, they couldn't bounce back from three Goff fumbles -- including one scooped up for a first-quarter score.

The three fumbles were a career-high in a game for Goff, who compiled six turnovers in five days. He had not lost a fumble in 2023 prior to Thursday afternoon. The QB finished 29 of 44 passing 332 yards, two touchdowns and was sacked three times.

"The turnovers in the first half have certainly been the problem the last two games that have put us behind and, subsequently, part of the reason we lost today," Goff said. "And yes, the efficiency and how well we'd like to play on offense can certainly go up and the last two games, it's not to our standard, absolutely."

Behind a reshuffled offensive line, Goff was pressured relentlessly by Rashan Gary and the Packers defensive front. Goff faced pressure on 42.0% of dropbacks on Thursday, the QB's third-highest rate in a game in 2023, per Next Gen Stats. He completed 6-of-16 for 91 yards under pressure.

Normally, the Lions offense is efficient enough to overcome a porous defense that struggles to get stops, but when the veteran QB turns the ball over like it's part of a Black Friday sale, the whole operation goes down the tank.

The Lions hope the two-game turnover barrage is a bump on the 2023 ride for Goff rather than a QB devolving into a miscue machine. Given Goff's lengthy interception-free stint earlier this season, Detroit is betting the QB will turn it around down the stretch.