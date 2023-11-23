What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Packers' win over Lions to kick off Thanksgiving tripleheader

Published: Nov 23, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Green Bay Packers
2023 · 5-6-0
Detroit Lions
2023 · 8-3-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Kevin Patra's takeaways. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


  1. Jordan Love coming into his own. Plagued by slow starts this season, Love dialed up a 53-yard bomb to Christian Watson on the first snap, and the Packers were off and running. Green Bay entered Week 12 having scored 20 total first-quarter points, third-fewest in the NFL. They equaled that number on Thursday. Love was sensational, playing calmly in the pocket and slinging darts all day. The third-year QB put up his fourth straight good game, carving up the Lions defense for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Love had the answer every time, finding open receivers over the middle, hitting Watson for a perfect TD lob, and avoiding several sacks. Blessed with stellar pass protection, Love surveyed splendidly and rarely missed an open target. It’s been an up-and-down first starting campaign, but Love has begun to show the positive play and upside that Packers brass believed in entering the season. Slicing up a Lions D that pestered him in Week 4 will give Love and Green Bay confidence they can make a playoff push down the stretch.
  2. Turnovers once again plague Jared Goff. There was no miracle comeback this time in Detroit. Coming off a three-interception game on Sunday, Goff once again couldn’t hang on to the ball, fumbling twice in the first quarter to allow the Packers to open up a big lead. The QB fumbled three times on the day and struggled to manage a muddled pocket. Goff missed a host of throws under pressure, completing 6 of 16 passes when pressured, per Next Gen Stats. When the veteran QB turns the ball over six times in four days, it’s tough to consistently win, particularly with a defense that struggles to get stops. Unlike Sunday against Chicago, Green Bay offered nary a sliver of light for a comeback bid. Down two scores, the Lions attempted an ill-fated fake punt at their own 23-yard-line in the third quarter, and failed twice on fourth down. For the day, Detroit went 0 for 5 on fourth downs. The Lions added a TD at the end, but it was too little, too late. For a young team still trying to win, the miscues came home to roost against a division rival on Thanksgiving.
  3. Rashan Gary propels fierce Packers pass rush. With Green Bay missing key players in the secondary, the Packers front made up the difference. Gary was a menace all game, picking up three sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Seemingly every key Lions offensive play, Gary was in the backfield wreaking havoc. Joe Barry’s defense generated 26 pressures and won nearly every critical down. On the back end, safety Jonathan Owens played splendidly for a depleted unit, scoring on a first-quarter fumble, compiling a team-high 12 tackles, including several crushing ones, and a tackle for loss. The complementary play Thursday against a division rival pushed the Packers to 5-6 and into striking distance in a muddled NFC playoff picture.


Next Gen stat of the game: Kenny Clark generated a season-high seven QB pressures on 40 pass rushes (17.5% pressure rate) -- five pressures occurred in under 2.5 seconds (season high). Five of Clark’s seven pressures came across 20 matchups against Lions right guard Graham Glasgow (25.0%), with all five occurring in one-on-one matchups.


NFL Research: Jordan Love became the third Packers QB in the Super Bowl era with three-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in a Thanksgiving game -- Aaron Rodgers (2009) and Brett Favre (1994, 2007).


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-7-0
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 7-3-0

FULL BOX SCORE


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 7-3-0
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 6-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


