Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feasts on Commanders, turkey legs after four-TD outing on Thanksgiving Day

It was merely an appetizer for Prescott as he and DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record in the game with his fifth pick-six of the season, were appropriately named the John Madden players of the game on the CBS broadcast, allowing the duo to take bites out of more turkey legs following their postgame interview.

Prescott finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 331 yards with four TDs, no interceptions and a 142.1 passer rating. Utilizing the great protection his offensive line provided (zero sacks allowed), Prescott spread the ball around with great accuracy, completing passes to 10 different Cowboys receivers with Turpin, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Rico Dowdle each hauling in scores.

The Thanksgiving Day feast continued what has been an offensive hot streak in recent weeks for Dallas. Prescott notched his third four-TD game since coming off a Week 7 bye and has led 43-plus point efforts in each of those outings.

"I don't know that I can put my finger right on and say this is the why," Prescott said of the Cowboys' recent success. "As much as I've talked about new system, new play-calling, we know what we want to do. We know how we want to attack. We know how we want to go at these different teams. We're running plays that we've ran since the spring. Dress them up different ways. Give a different approach. Comfortable. And honestly, credit to the offensive line. I think that's where it starts. The way that they're protecting, giving me time to take shots down the field, allowing me to extend plays -- whether it be using my feet -- extend plays, make plays down the field again after breaking the pocket. Guys are running. Guys are running to win. (McCarthy) is flying them off the call sheet, and it feels good."

More importantly, the Cowboys (8-3) kept their division hopes alive with Thursday's win and remain in the hunt to host a playoff game at AT&T Stadium, which would be huge for a team that has been dominant at home. Dallas extended a 13-game home winning streak and is the first team in NFL history to win each of its first five home games of a season by 20-plus points, according to NFL Research.

The impressive numbers show a team rounding into form as the season heads into December, which, according to Prescott, is why the Cowboys are confident to implement such a fitting celebration on Thanksgiving Day.

"Yeah. It goes again to the prep," Prescott said of the team's confidence to plan such a celebration. "The preparation we've put into this thing. Obviously, we feel good about what we've got. We feel good about the players that we have, the plays that we're gonna call, the matchup, the film study we've had, the preparation, the game plan. Credit these coaches week in and week out. They're dialing up things and putting playmakers in their best position, and, yeah, it's confidence. Simple as that.