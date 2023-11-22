Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Smith completed 22 of 34 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and helped build a 16-7 lead for Seattle. When he came back with 1:31 remaining, Smith hit three passes to set up a 55-yard field-goal try for Jason Myers, which missed.

The news is less encouraging for Walker III, who suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter against the Rams. Carroll said Walker probably would not require a stint on injured reserve, but his availability for this week is very much in question.

Smith hasn't had as prolific a season as he did a year ago, marred by two separate injuries that have knocked him out of games. After a career-high 30 TDs in 17 games last season, Smith has thrown for only 12 in 10 outings. His completion percentage and passing averages also are down.

But even in his career year, Smith and the Seahawks couldn't crack the 49ers' code, losing all three meetings in 2022 – including a wild-card playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Smith threw for three TDs and completed 74% of his passes in the three losses but also had three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).