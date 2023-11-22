Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 22, 2023 at 04:37 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The door remains open for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to play in Thursday night's game against the 49ers, but another key offensive piece for Seattle appears less likely.

The Seahawks issued their Wednesday injury report, listing Smith as questionable, but running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is doubtful to play.

Smith left Sunday's game against the Rams in the third quarter after suffering an elbow/triceps injury from a hit by Aaron Donald, but Smith returned for the final drive and gave the Seahawks a chance to win in the 17-16 loss.

On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded pretty optimistic that Smith would be able to play against San Francisco on Thanksgiving night. When asked Wednesday whether Smith would play, Carroll said, "I'm thinking he is."

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Smith has been trending toward playing over the past few days and that nothing has yet changed on that front.

Smith completed 22 of 34 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and helped build a 16-7 lead for Seattle. When he came back with 1:31 remaining, Smith hit three passes to set up a 55-yard field-goal try for Jason Myers, which missed.

The news is less encouraging for Walker III, who suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter against the Rams. Carroll said Walker probably would not require a stint on injured reserve, but his availability for this week is very much in question.

Smith hasn't had as prolific a season as he did a year ago, marred by two separate injuries that have knocked him out of games. After a career-high 30 TDs in 17 games last season, Smith has thrown for only 12 in 10 outings. His completion percentage and passing averages also are down.

But even in his career year, Smith and the Seahawks couldn't crack the 49ers' code, losing all three meetings in 2022 – including a wild-card playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Smith threw for three TDs and completed 74% of his passes in the three losses but also had three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

Walker leads the Seahawks with 621 rushing yards and six rushing scores. Rookie Zach Charbonnet took over for Walker against the Rams, rushing for 47 yards on a career-high 15 carries and catching six passes (on six targets) for 22 yards. Rookie Kenny McIntosh is also expected to make his pro debut, Carroll said earlier in the week.

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
Patriots QB Mac Jones says 'we'll see' if he starts Sunday vs. Giants

Mac Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and did not say if he would be the Patriots' starting quarterback this Sunday vs. the Patriots.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tabbed as best from Week 11. 
Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Packers TE Luke Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win vs Chargers, which required a stay in the hospital, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury will force Musgrave out of Thanksgiving Day's game vs. Detroit. 
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Bengals confident QB Jake Browning will be able to handle starting job in place of Joe Burrow

With Joe Burrow out for the season, the Cincinnati Bengals turns to quarterback Jake Browning, who's breathing confidence into the Bengals coaching staff ahead of his first-career start. 
Zach Wilson doesn't believe Jets 'scapegoated' him with demotion

Following his benching this past week, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said his demotion was justified and that he doesn't feel as though he's being blamed for New York's offensive woes.
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce implores fans ahead of homestand: 'That Black Hole has to be real'

Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce is imploring the Raider Nation to bring the intensity to Allegiant Stadium, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lamar Jackson on Ravens owning AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Doesn't really mean anything right now'

Following Monday night's Chiefs loss, the Ravens are the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into Sunday. But that distinction doesn't mean much to Lamar Jackson at this point in the season. 
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.