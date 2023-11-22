Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

The door remains open for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to play in Thursday night's game against the 49ers, but another key offensive piece for Seattle appears less likely.
The Seahawks issued their Wednesday injury report, listing Smith as questionable, but running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) is doubtful to play.
Smith left Sunday's game against the Rams in the third quarter after suffering an elbow/triceps injury from a hit by Aaron Donald, but Smith returned for the final drive and gave the Seahawks a chance to win in the 17-16 loss.
On Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded pretty optimistic that Smith would be able to play against San Francisco on Thanksgiving night. When asked Wednesday whether Smith would play, Carroll said, "I'm thinking he is."
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Smith has been trending toward playing over the past few days and that nothing has yet changed on that front.
Smith completed 22 of 34 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and helped build a 16-7 lead for Seattle. When he came back with 1:31 remaining, Smith hit three passes to set up a 55-yard field-goal try for Jason Myers, which missed.
The news is less encouraging for Walker III, who suffered an oblique injury in the first quarter against the Rams. Carroll said Walker probably would not require a stint on injured reserve, but his availability for this week is very much in question.
Smith hasn't had as prolific a season as he did a year ago, marred by two separate injuries that have knocked him out of games. After a career-high 30 TDs in 17 games last season, Smith has thrown for only 12 in 10 outings. His completion percentage and passing averages also are down.
But even in his career year, Smith and the Seahawks couldn't crack the 49ers' code, losing all three meetings in 2022 – including a wild-card playoff game at Levi's Stadium. Smith threw for three TDs and completed 74% of his passes in the three losses but also had three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).
Walker leads the Seahawks with 621 rushing yards and six rushing scores. Rookie Zach Charbonnet took over for Walker against the Rams, rushing for 47 yards on a career-high 15 carries and catching six passes (on six targets) for 22 yards. Rookie Kenny McIntosh is also expected to make his pro debut, Carroll said earlier in the week.