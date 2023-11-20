Around the NFL

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll optimistic Geno Smith (elbow) will play Thursday vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 01:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is optimistic quarterback Geno Smith will play in Thursday night's Thanksgiving showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carroll told 710 Seattle Sports on Monday that he thinks Smith will be able to play on the short week despite being knocked out of several drives during Sunday's road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The coach noted that Smith returning from a right elbow injury for the final drive spearheads the optimism this week.

"I would think so," Carroll responded when asked if Smith would play in a huge matchup against the 49ers, per The Seattle Times.

Carroll added that Smith got hit on the tendon on the bottom of his triceps/elbow, suffering a contusion, but at this point, the QB appears to have avoided further damage. The Seahawks will have to manage the swelling in the coming days for Smith to play on Thursday night.

Related Links

Smith got crushed by Aaron Donald late in the third quarter in L.A., injuring his elbow. The starter was seen on the sidelines trying to get loose and, at times, wearing a wrap on the arm.

After backup Drew Lock led three fruitless drives, including a fourth-quarter pick that helped allow the Rams to turn a nine-point deficit into a one-point lead, Smith returned to the game for the final possession. The QB's arm didn't look affected on the final drive, zipping his first pass to Tyler Lockett and later finding DK Metcalf for a 21-yarder to set up a potential game-winning field goal that Jason Myers pushed wide right.

Sunday's loss was a big blow for the Seahawks, who fell a game behind San Francisco in the NFC West. Seattle enters the gauntlet stretch of their schedule, facing the Niners on Thursday, Dallas, San Francisco again, and the Eagles over the next four games.

If the Seahawks are to remain in the division hunt during that stretch, having Smith on the field will be vital.

Related Content

news

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss rest of 2023 season after suffering torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

Talanoa Hufanga's 2023 season is officially over. Tests confirmed the safety suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday. 
news

Jets to start QB Tim Boyle over Zach Wilson vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle will get the start over Zach Wilson versus the Miami Dolphins in this Friday's "Black Friday" game on Prime Video, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud after three-INT day: 'Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting. I'm going to keep letting it ride'

C.J. Stroud threw a career-high three interceptions in a win over Arizona on Sunday, but the Texans QB referenced NBA star Steph Curry when thinking about his confidence going forward. 
news

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland aims to break single-season pick-six record after earning fourth of 2023

DaRon Bland is tied most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season in NFL history, and the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is now looking to make history in 2023. 
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy 'not completely content' with perfect passer rating in win over Buccaneers

Following an excellent showing against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Brock Purdy downplayed being the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana in 1989.
news

RB Najee Harris on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'I'm just tired of this (expletive)'

Frustration surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' inability to move the offense in Week 11 against the Browns boiled over for running back Najee Harris.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff shrugs off boos, three INTs to lead comeback win over Bears

After throwing three interceptions and hearing some boos, QB Jared Goff led Detroit to a resounding comeback in which the Lions scored 17 straight points to emerge from Sunday with a 31-26 victory.