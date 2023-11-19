Around the NFL

Geno Smith returns from elbow injury to nearly lead Seahawks to last-second win over Rams

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 06:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith nearly had a storybook conclusion to Sunday's game against the Rams.

After missing the majority of the fourth quarter due to a right elbow injury, Smith re-entered the game for the final drive at SoFi Stadium and had the Seahawks on the cusp of a wild win. Jason Myers' 55-yard field goal attempt, however, sailed wide right to preserve a 17-16 win for Los Angeles.

Head coach Pete Carroll described Smith's injury after the game as a bruise on his triceps or back of the elbow that swelled up, but Smith was able to get it loose enough to return to the game on Sunday. However, Carroll told reporters that he was not sure of Smith's prognosis for Week 12 as the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

"On Thursday games, you're worried about everybody coming back," Carroll said.

Smith looked like his day was done after he endured a big hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald toward the end of the third quarter. Smith was in clear discomfort following the play and was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline before being deemed questionable to return.

Drew Lock filled in for Smith for the majority of the final frame and struggled against a tough L.A. front. Lock failed to lead Seattle to a first down in three possessions and an interception on his final pass of the day led to the Rams' go-ahead drive.

Smith then re-entered the game with 1:31 left and quickly drove Seattle into field goal range in five plays while showing no issues with his throwing elbow. Myers' miss, though, sealed the win for the Rams.

Smith's elbow will be worth monitoring in the days ahead as the Seahawks face a quick turnaround.

