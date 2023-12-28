NFL QB Index, Week 17: Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy tumble; Tua Tagovailoa back at No. 1

2023 stats: 3 games | 69.5 pct | 797 pass yds | 9.7 ypa | 4 pass TD | 6 INT | 11 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles





I think I need a nap after watching Mullens' Week 16 performance. It had everything -- the best outcomes as well as the absolute worst. But ultimately, the negatives surpassed the positives, leading Kevin O'Connell to replace Mullens with rookie Jaren Hall as the starter for Week 17. The problem isn't Mullens' ability. He showed that off with a number of excellent throws between defenders, and by treating Justin Jefferson appropriately as his best target. But Mullens is playing too recklessly, often seeming to ride with his initial decision even when his eyes should tell him not to. That seems to be how he threw three of his four interceptions: Instead of letting the route combinations free other targets, Mullens just let it fly. And his fourth pick was a matter of a poor release; the ball wobbled toward Jefferson with a lack of zip, ending in a game-sealing pick. I see why Mullens continues to get backup jobs in the NFL, but he could use some reining in.



