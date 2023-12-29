News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-12-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray (illness) will practice Friday and will be ready to go for Sunday, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
  • WR Hollywood Brown (heel) will be placed on injured reserve, per Gannon.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) was limited again on Friday as head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see" when asked about his availability for Sunday by reporters.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
  • WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) has cleared the protocol and is expected to play, per Steichen.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad) will be a game-time decision for Sunday, interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) will play Sunday versus the Ravens, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) will be ruled out for Sunday's game, per McDaniel.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 8-7-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, head coach Mike Tomlin officially announced.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-11-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.