NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (illness) will practice Friday and will be ready to go for Sunday, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
- WR Hollywood Brown (heel) will be placed on injured reserve, per Gannon.
INJURIES
- OL Kaleb McGary (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears.
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) was limited again on Friday as head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see" when asked about his availability for Sunday by reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (forearm) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
- WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) has cleared the protocol and is expected to play, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad) will be a game-time decision for Sunday, interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) will play Sunday versus the Ravens, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
- WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) will be ruled out for Sunday's game, per McDaniel.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, head coach Mike Tomlin officially announced.
INJURIES
- QB Jacoby Brissett was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and is now questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) ruled out
- S Percy Butler (wrist) ruled out