Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) set to start vs. Ravens; WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled out

Tagovailoa popped up on the injury report Wednesday and was limited the past two days in practice, but is nonetheless slated for his 16th start of the season. Having never started more than 13 games in a season, the fourth-year Miami QB is zeroing in on starting a full campaign, which was an offseason onus.

Tagovailoa is also zeroing in on the passing title, as he enters Week 17 with a league-best 4,214 yards to go with 26 touchdowns, just 10 interceptions and an NFL-high 70.5 completion percentage.

He'll face a stellar Ravens defense in a game with lofty stakes.

Miami clinched a playoff berth in Week 16, but with a win Sunday would clinch the AFC East and keep its hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed alive.