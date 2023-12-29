Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Lawrence has struggled of late while playing through injury. In Weeks 14-16, he's completed 57.4 percent of his passes, with a 6.0 yards per attempt average, five TDs, 5 INTs, and a 71.5 passer rating.

As Lawrence misfired, the Jaguars faltered, losing four straight games.

Beathard comes in to try to right the ship. The veteran has replaced Lawrence in two games in the past four weeks. In the losses, he went 20 of 25 passing for 157 yards with a touchdown pass. For his career, the 30-year-old quarterback compiled a 2-10 record with San Francisco.

With Beathard in the lineup, the Jags must get the running game going after struggling of late, rushing for fewer than 90 yards in each of their last five contests. During Jacksonville's four-game losing streak, Travis Etienne is averaging 30.8 rush yards per game.