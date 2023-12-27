Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

While playing through a litany of injuries, Lawrence has eight giveaways over the last three weeks (five INT and three fumbles lost from Weeks 14-16).

Pederson noted that the coaching staff isn't blameless in the struggles, with persistent miscommunications falling on coaches to correct. Miscommunication issues led to both INTs on Sunday, per Pederson.

"We always give Trevor some outs when it comes to the passing game, particularly on third down, and we just missed the signal," Pederson said. "Those are the things that can't happen. Again, it makes the play worse. To me that falls back on coaches to make sure our players are prepared that way, that we've covered them in meetings, that we've covered them in practice, so that when they get in the game, they have all eyes on the quarterback.

"We have to do that. We have to get ourselves into better plays and out of bad ones. A lot of the non-verbal, hand signal communication has to take place. It's something we're going to continue to review, continue to have in our game plan, and we've got to get better."

Despite the four-game skid, the Jaguars remain atop the AFC South thanks to losses by the Colts and Texans. Pederson's club has a path to clinching the division this week with a win over the Panthers and losses by Indy (vs. Raiders) and Houston (vs. Titans).