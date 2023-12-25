Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

He remained in the game for that possession, finishing the drive with a touchdown throw, but was seen grimacing and grabbing his right shoulder after making a pass. Lawrence did not return for Jacksonville's next drive and was initially deemed questionable before being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Pederson added Lawrence's injury was severe "enough" that the QB couldn't go back in the game.

Jacksonville was down, 30-6, at the time of Lawrence's exit. His day ended going 17-of-29 passing for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions

C.J. Beathard finished the game for the Jaguars, completing 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in relief.

The shoulder injury continues what has been an rough few weeks for Lawrence. He'd previously suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 13, exiting the game in the fourth quarter but not missing the team's next game. Last week, though he played the whole game Lawrence entered the concussion protocol postgame, and was only cleared the day before the Jaguars' matchup with the Buccaneers.

"It's frustrating that we had so many mistakes all the way around," Lawrence said of the loss. "It's frustrating that I had a couple turnovers again. At some point, we got to take control of it and go play the way I know we're capable of playing. And we're not doing that. It's like we're all waiting around, waiting on something to happen for us to get out of this funk and it's not happening. No ones going to come save us. We got to go take control and take these games and win them and put ourselves in position. So, yeah, I got a lot of thoughts. It's frustrating. It's really embarrassing and frustrating."