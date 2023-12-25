Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

Published: Dec 24, 2023 at 08:43 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have his right shoulder evaluated on Monday after being forced out of Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Doug Pederson announced.

"It's his right shoulder," Pederson told reporters after the game. "I don't have any further details until he gets evaluated either tonight or back in Jacksonville."

Lawrence appeared to injure his throwing shoulder at the end of a run late in the third quarter. The Jaguars QB stretched his right arm out as he was bracing his fall on the sideline.

"It's bothering me," Lawrence said. "We're going to check it out tomorrow, I'm sure. So we'll have more later on in the week, so hopefully, nothing major, but yeah, it's bugging me right now."

He remained in the game for that possession, finishing the drive with a touchdown throw, but was seen grimacing and grabbing his right shoulder after making a pass. Lawrence did not return for Jacksonville's next drive and was initially deemed questionable before being ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Pederson added Lawrence's injury was severe "enough" that the QB couldn't go back in the game.

Jacksonville was down, 30-6, at the time of Lawrence's exit. His day ended going 17-of-29 passing for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions

C.J. Beathard finished the game for the Jaguars, completing 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in relief.

The shoulder injury continues what has been an rough few weeks for Lawrence. He'd previously suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 13, exiting the game in the fourth quarter but not missing the team's next game. Last week, though he played the whole game Lawrence entered the concussion protocol postgame, and was only cleared the day before the Jaguars' matchup with the Buccaneers.

"It's frustrating that we had so many mistakes all the way around," Lawrence said of the loss. "It's frustrating that I had a couple turnovers again. At some point, we got to take control of it and go play the way I know we're capable of playing. And we're not doing that. It's like we're all waiting around, waiting on something to happen for us to get out of this funk and it's not happening. No ones going to come save us. We got to go take control and take these games and win them and put ourselves in position. So, yeah, I got a lot of thoughts. It's frustrating. It's really embarrassing and frustrating."

Jacksonville remains atop of the AFC South heading into Week 17 and face the Carolina Panthers (2-13) next Sunday.

