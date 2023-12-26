Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

Jackson dismissed his performance as nothing more than getting a pivotal win in the quest for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

"We got the 'dub.' I really don't care about [my] performance," Jackson said. "I just want to win, and that's what happened tonight. On Christmas, that was my gift."

Jackson improved to 6-0 in his career versus top 5 scoring defenses on the road (scoring defense rank entering that game) -- the Ravens average 26.5 PPG in those six games.

Monday night, the quarterback overcame pressure all game, escaping the pocket to make throws and turning would-be losses into gains. His season-long 30-yard scramble set up an end-of-half field goal to extend the Ravens lead. On Baltimore's third quarter's first drive, Jackson found space to get a release toss to Gus Edwards for a 39-yard gain. Two plays later, the QB again extended the play, kept his eyes downfield, and found Nelson Agholor for a six-yard TD, and the rout was on.

Jackson might not be concerned about MVP talk following the Ravens' most impressive win of the season, but his teammates were willing to stomp for their leader.

"He can do everything. You saw] it tonight," rookie receiver [Zay Flowers said. "He ran it; he threw it; he led the team. That's the MVP."

"Lamar Jackson is the MVP, hands down," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Anyone that watches football and knows football and can see the type of impact he has on the game -- not even stat-wise, but just individually, the plays that he makes quarter in and quarter out, play in and play out. Compare his film to anyone else in the league. Then, I would love to hear what anyone else has to say after that."

Jackson was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019, but their season ended with a Divisional Round exit despite holding the No. 1 seed. The QB's focus this time around is solely on postseason success.