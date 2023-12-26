Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson puts up 'MVP performance' in Baltimore's beatdown of Niners 

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Christmas night saw multiple MVP candidates take the field. Following the Baltimore Ravens 33-19 beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers, one was left standing.

Lamar Jackson shined, ripping apart a good Niners defense to the tune of 252 pass yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions for a 105.9 passer rating. Jackson also led Baltimore with 45 yards rushing on seven totes.

The raw stats are solid, but Jackson brings so much more to the table than a good box score, turning negative plays into positive ones with regularity. 

"I thought Lamar had an MVP performance tonight," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said via the team's official website. "It takes a team to create a performance like that, but it takes a player to play at that level -- to play at an MVP level -- it takes a player to play that way. And Lamar was all over the field doing everything."

Related Links

Jackson dismissed his performance as nothing more than getting a pivotal win in the quest for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

"We got the 'dub.' I really don't care about [my] performance," Jackson said. "I just want to win, and that's what happened tonight. On Christmas, that was my gift."

Jackson improved to 6-0 in his career versus top 5 scoring defenses on the road (scoring defense rank entering that game) -- the Ravens average 26.5 PPG in those six games.

Monday night, the quarterback overcame pressure all game, escaping the pocket to make throws and turning would-be losses into gains. His season-long 30-yard scramble set up an end-of-half field goal to extend the Ravens lead. On Baltimore's third quarter's first drive, Jackson found space to get a release toss to Gus Edwards for a 39-yard gain. Two plays later, the QB again extended the play, kept his eyes downfield, and found Nelson Agholor for a six-yard TD, and the rout was on.

Jackson might not be concerned about MVP talk following the Ravens' most impressive win of the season, but his teammates were willing to stomp for their leader.

"He can do everything. You saw] it tonight," rookie receiver [Zay Flowers said. "He ran it; he threw it; he led the team. That's the MVP."

"Lamar Jackson is the MVP, hands down," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Anyone that watches football and knows football and can see the type of impact he has on the game -- not even stat-wise, but just individually, the plays that he makes quarter in and quarter out, play in and play out. Compare his film to anyone else in the league. Then, I would love to hear what anyone else has to say after that."

Jackson was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019, but their season ended with a Divisional Round exit despite holding the No. 1 seed. The QB's focus this time around is solely on postseason success.

"We know what it was in 2019 when we were playing against [teams] like this [and] winning regular season games. When the time came, we didn't finish the season," Jackson said. "We're just going to keep taking it a day at a time, a practice at a time and a game at a time. That's all I'm focused on right now."

Related Content

news

Giants' Brian Daboll mum on starting QB after Tommy DeVito's benching

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to say whether Tommy DeVito would be back in the saddle in Week 17 or if New York would go with the veteran Tyrod Taylor to close the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

With two weeks left in the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes there's still time to correct problems plaguing Kansas City's offense.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confident Brock Purdy will bounce back from stinger, four interceptions

After Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident quarterback Brock Purdy will bounce back after suffering a stinger and four interceptions.
news

Jalen Hurts rushes to history as Eagles snap losing streak 

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts set a new single-season rushing standard for quarterbacks on Monday, while also helping Philadelphia snap a three-game losing streak. 
news

Antonio Pierce's Raiders end losing skid vs. Chiefs 'by any means necessary'

The Raiders ended their six-game losing streak against the rival Chiefs on Monday despite going without an offensive touchdown. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has sprained right shoulder, availability for Week 17 unclear

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. It's not believed to be a major injury to his throwing shoulder, but it's unclear how this affects his availability this week
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle dealing with high ankle sprain

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Christmas tripleheader

Around the NFL breaks down all of the action from three games on Christmas Day, starting with the Raiders' upset of the Chiefs.
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Monday's Christmas Day Week 16 tripleheader: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs; New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles; Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
news

Head coach Shane Steichen: Colts' 10-point outing vs. Falcons 'wasn't us'

Indianapolis traveled to Atlanta riding high on five wins in its last six, but after a promising first drive, the Colts fell flat against a better-prepared Falcons squad in a 29-10 loss.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) inactive for Christmas Day game vs. Chiefs

Josh Jacobs won't be back in time for Christmas. Jacobs will miss his second consecutive game for the Raiders when they face the Chiefs on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.