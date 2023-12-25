NFL playoff picture: Biggest winners and losers from the Week 16 slate

The forgotten quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield is playing on a one-year contract, a stopgap for what was supposed to be Tampa’s rebuilding season. Joe Flacco was sitting on the couch when a desperate Browns team called. Both have been far better than anybody imagined -- Mayfield has done nothing short of reviving his career after starting last season with the Panthers, getting benched, getting released and then playing well in a short stint with the Rams -- and after big victories Sunday, both have their teams firmly in the playoff field, with the Bucs at the top of the NFC South and Browns the fifth seed in the AFC. Mayfield is almost certainly going to get a lucrative long-term deal after the season, and Flacco will be back on the sofa only if he wants to be, more than a decade after the peak of his career. In a season that has placed a premium on evaluation of available quarterbacks, Mayfield and Flacco have been home runs.