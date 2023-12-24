Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers share mutual interest for return in 2024

He has seven TDs and one giveaway the last two weeks, and his 13.6 pass yards per attempt last week was tied for the highest by any QB in 2023, which was Mayfield's new single-game career high. He is also averaging a career-best 2.72 average time to throw in 2023 and has 13 TDs on pass attempts shorter than 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Mayfield also has five games this year with multiple passing TDs and zero INTs, which is tied for the most such games in a single season for his career, a mark he set in 2020.

The franchise tag is also available for the Buccaneers to use on Mayfield, though the hope would be to work out a deal. And there are plenty of reasons why.

Inside the building, Tampa has let Mayfield be himself. He's described as having a humility that wasn't always present during his previous stops, the troubles of the last few seasons seeming to humble Mayfield. Perhaps that's why those who work in the building view him as someone extremely happy to be part of this.

Mayfield will go to his weekly dinner with the offensive linemen, he'll hang out in the equipment room tossing barbs at staffers and he'll be patient with the younger players as they learn. Some of the mechanical issues that plagued him while dealing with and recovering from a left-shoulder injury are behind him, and Mayfield looks primed to continue his run.

How far the Bucs can go remains to be seen. But thanks in part to Mayfield's play, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has now emerged as a potential Coach of the Year candidate.

This was supposed to be a rebuilding and resetting year for Tampa after going all-in during the Tom Brady era. Depending on your calculations, the Bucs either have $75 million or $81 million in dead money on this year's cap, taking the entire hit this season.