NFL+: The Insiders

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers share mutual interest for return in 2024

Published: Dec 24, 2023 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

It has been a resurgent season for Baker Mayfield.

Cast aside by the Carolina Panthers and overlooked by most teams in free agency this past March, the former No. 1 overall pick has reestablished himself as a sure-fire NFL starter in 2023.

And in the process, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right in the middle of the playoff hunt. They are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC heading into today's showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And all that has led to this: Sources say there is mutual interest for Mayfield and the Bucs to run it back in 2024. The former Browns, Panthers and Rams quarterback might have found a stable home.

There are potential issues to work through, however, with Mayfield set to enter free agency having renewed leverage. But based on what the team has meant to him, and what the QB means to them, both parties want to do it again next year.

Mayfield has already cashed in with the Bucs. In addition to his $4 million base, Mayfield is in position to earn an additional $1 million thanks to play-time incentives, plus another $1 million if the team wins the NFC South. There are additional performance-based incentives available, as well.

Mayfield, 28, is on his way to a career year, completing 63.5% of his passes for 3,315 yards with 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He has meshed with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, helping Tampa win its last three entering Week 16.

Related Links

He has seven TDs and one giveaway the last two weeks, and his 13.6 pass yards per attempt last week was tied for the highest by any QB in 2023, which was Mayfield's new single-game career high. He is also averaging a career-best 2.72 average time to throw in 2023 and has 13 TDs on pass attempts shorter than 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Mayfield also has five games this year with multiple passing TDs and zero INTs, which is tied for the most such games in a single season for his career, a mark he set in 2020.

The franchise tag is also available for the Buccaneers to use on Mayfield, though the hope would be to work out a deal. And there are plenty of reasons why.

Inside the building, Tampa has let Mayfield be himself. He's described as having a humility that wasn't always present during his previous stops, the troubles of the last few seasons seeming to humble Mayfield. Perhaps that's why those who work in the building view him as someone extremely happy to be part of this.

Mayfield will go to his weekly dinner with the offensive linemen, he'll hang out in the equipment room tossing barbs at staffers and he'll be patient with the younger players as they learn. Some of the mechanical issues that plagued him while dealing with and recovering from a left-shoulder injury are behind him, and Mayfield looks primed to continue his run.

How far the Bucs can go remains to be seen. But thanks in part to Mayfield's play, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has now emerged as a potential Coach of the Year candidate.

This was supposed to be a rebuilding and resetting year for Tampa after going all-in during the Tom Brady era. Depending on your calculations, the Bucs either have $75 million or $81 million in dead money on this year's cap, taking the entire hit this season.

Brady accounts for $35 million or so. Several others -- Donovan Smith ($8 million), Leonard Fournette ($5 million), Shaq Mason ($4.3 million), Cameron Brate ($3.5 million), Akiem Hicks ($4.9 million) and Julio Jones ($3.5 million) -- all contributed to a stripped-down roster relying on several young players and a QB few wanted.

Instead, Tampa Bay is now in the playoff mix, and it might have found the QB of the future in the process.

Related Content

news

Jim Harbaugh weighing contract offer from Michigan that includes no-NFL clause for 2024

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently weighing a contract offer from the school that includes an NFL stipulation.
news

No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Sources say there is no indication that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will make a change in the team's leadership, a signal that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could be in line for contract extension after 2023 season

With the Dallas Cowboys boasting the best scoring offense in the NFL, head coach Mike McCarthy is setting himself up for a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Jets have until Wednesday to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR; game vs. Dolphins could impact decision

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) must be activated off IR by Wednesday to have a chance to play this season, but that decision may come down to the result of Sunday's game against Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes. 
news

Bill Belichick's fate not yet decided, could hinge on how Patriots finish 2023 season

The fate of Bill Belichick's fate in New England may very well hinge on how the Patriots finish the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Raiders' Antonio Pierce learning from former head coaches as he aims to earn full-time job

As Antonio Pierce's on-the-job training as Raiders interim head coach continues, he's tapping into the experience of several men who have been there before.
news

Four unanswered quarterback questions heading into Sunday of Week 14

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the looming quarterback questions of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Saints QB Derek Carr, Seahawks QB Geno Smith and Browns QB Joe Flacco heading into Week 14.
news

Salary cap expected to exceed $240 million for 2024 season

The salary cap for the 2024 season is likely to land north of $240 million, up from $224.8 million per club this year, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Former Ravens teammate Ed Reed on QB Joe Flacco starting for Browns: 'It's not like he's going to the Steelers'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details ex-Ravens safety Ed Reed's thoughts on his former Baltimore teammate Joe Flacco suiting up for the rival Cleveland Browns.
news

Colts turn to RB Zack Moss once again with Jonathan Taylor out: 'I'm pretty damn good'

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss will again take over in relief of Jonathan Taylor on Sunday, something he did well earlier this season and is ready to succeed at again, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) unlikely to play this year despite positive week returning to practice

It appears unlikely that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays in a game this season as he continues his recovery from his Week 1 Achilles tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.