Contract-year winners! 10 ascending players poised to break the bank in 2024 NFL free agency

Allen earned a Pro Bowl nod after notching 10.5 sacks as a rookie in 2019, but over the next three seasons, he totaled 17 sacks, and few evaluators would have included him in the discussion of elite defensive playmakers heading into the 2023 campaign. That should change, thanks to Allen's spectacular play this season. He has developed into a destructive force off the edge with a combination of speed, quickness and power that makes him nearly impossible to contain in one-on-one situations. Consequently, he's at 13.5 sacks and counting. The Jaguars likely could have extended Allen, who is playing on his fifth-year option, prior to the season. Now, though, his price tag has surely skyrocketed.