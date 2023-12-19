Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 16

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 03:43 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on his team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on his team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on his team's official injury report.

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 16 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 vs. Ravens
2. Kyren Williams RB2 vs. Saints
3. Stefon Diggs WR1 at Chargers
4. A.J. Brown WR2 vs. Giants
5. CeeDee Lamb WR3 at Dolphins
6. Tyreek Hill WR4 vs. Cowboys
7. Alvin Kamara RB3 at Rams
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR5 at Vikings
9. James Cook RB4 at Chargers
10. Rachaad White RB5 vs. Jaguars
11. DK Metcalf WR6 at Titans
12. Justin Jefferson WR7 vs. Lions
13. Cooper Kupp WR8 vs. Saints
14. Deebo Samuel WR9 vs. Ravens
15. Bijan Robinson RB6 vs. Colts
16. Saquon Barkley RB7 at Eagles
17. Michael Pittman Jr. WR10 at Falcons
18. Mike Evans WR11 vs. Jaguars
19. Joe Mixon RB8 at Steelers
20. Jahmyr Gibbs RB9 at Vikings
21. DeVonta Smith WR12 vs. Giants
22. DJ Moore WR13 vs. Cardinals
23. Raheem Mostert RB10 vs. Cowboys
24. Tony Pollard RB11 at Dolphins
25. Davante Adams WR14 at Chiefs
26. Garrett Wilson WR15 vs. Commanders
27. Brandon Aiyuk WR16 vs. Ravens
28. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Raiders
29. Gus Edwards RB12 at 49ers
30. Tee Higgins WR17 at Steelers
31. Sam LaPorta TE2 at Vikings
32. DeAndre Hopkins WR18 vs. Seahawks
33. Derrick Henry RB13 vs. Seahawks
34. David Montgomery RB14 at Vikings
35. Jaylen Waddle WR19 vs. Cowboys
36. Travis Etienne RB15 at Buccaneers
37. Aaron Jones RB16 at Panthers
38. Ty Chandler RB17 vs. Lions
39. Ezekiel Elliott RB18 at Broncos
40. Puka Nacua WR20 vs. Saints
41. Rashee Rice WR21 vs. Raiders
42. Tyler Lockett WR22 at Titans
43. Chris Olave WR23 at Rams
44. Jayden Reed WR24 at Panthers
45. Austin Ekeler RB19 vs. Bills
46. Breece Hall RB20 vs. Commanders
47. Courtland Sutton WR25 vs. Patriots
48. Jonathan Taylor RB21 at Falcons
49. D'Andre Swift RB22 vs. Giants
50. T.J. Hockenson TE3 vs. Lions
  • If you are reading this, congratulations! That must mean you've advanced in the fantasy playoffs. Or maybe you just love reading my thoughts? Probably not the case. But I appreciate you being here, regardless of your motivations.
  • I do want to start off with some thoughts on Sam LaPorta. In the coming offseason, I anticipate a lot of column inches will be devoted to projecting where LaPorta should go in next season's fantasy drafts. Plenty will demand that the Lions tight end should be a first-round pick -- like Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was this year -- and it's hard to argue with the reasoning. LaPorta's well on his way to becoming a league winner for a bunch of us in his debut season. I'm not going to make a rash judgement at the moment, but I feel like I'm going to be a menace when it comes to advocating for LaPorta next year. (And I'm sure it won't backfire on me at all ...) Per NFL Research, LaPorta is already the first rookie tight end in league history with at least 70 receptions, 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. The only other rookie tight ends to even reach those latter two thresholds (700 yards and seven TDs): Hall of Famers Mike Ditka and John Mackey. Pretty good company, eh?
  • I'm going to assume Tyreek Hill (ankle) will return to action for Sunday's massive showdown with the Cowboys. In Hill's absence last week, Jaylen Waddle posted an 8/142/1 line in a blowout of the Jets. Both receivers figure to be must-starts this week.
  • Derek Carr had a great game in this past Sunday's 24-6 win over the Bears. He had three touchdown passes. Those passes did not go to Alvin Kamara or Rashid Shaheed, though. Instead, it was Juwan Johnson, Jimmy Graham and Keith Kirkwood on the receiving end. Why do we take part in this fool's errand of a game?! OK, Kamara did have 110 scrimmage yards, with 44 coming on five receptions. New Orleans' star back has now started his NFL career with seven straight seasons of 1,000-plus scrimmage yards -- the most by a single player in Saints history.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown posted a game-high seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 42-17 throttling of the Broncos. He's the third player in NFL history with 90-plus receptions and 900-plus receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas.
  • James Cook spearheaded Buffalo's 31-10 beatdown of Dallas, as the second-year back posted career highs in rushing (179) and scrimmage (221) yards. Per NFL Research, he's the fourth player in Bills history to have 200-plus scrimmage yards along with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. You can probably guess two of the other players (Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson). The third was Greg Bell. I hope the Bills continue to let Cook cook. This is what we've wanted all season. And it's helping me in my consolation bracket -- which sounds like a joke, but our consolation-bracket winner gets the first pick in the draft next year.
  • I know that Arthur Smith hates your fantasy team. I sometimes wonder if he hates the Atlanta Falcons, too. I kid. Or do I?? Bijan Robinson had seven carries for 11 rushing yards in the 9-7 loss to the lowly Panthers. It was Cordarrelle Patterson who logged the 2-yard touchdown. My conjecture is Robinson has the bounce-back game against Indianapolis this week.
  • Bengals RB Joe Mixon has scored at least one touchdown in seven of his last eight games. That'll play.
  • Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert will end up being a league winner for a lot of us. Two touchdowns helped salvage an inefficient day vs. the Jets, but he did have 15 rushing attempts in a tough matchup, which was nice. Dallas will be another tough matchup here.
  • Jets WR Garrett Wilson had a bad game against the Dolphins. No doubt about it. And if you survived, that's great. Love this week's matchup against the Commanders. I don't know how you can stay away, given Washington's horrendous pass defense. Frankly, I feel like I might have him rated too low. Well, until I look at the Jets' QB situation. Not having Aaron Rodgers this year was such a crusher.
  • 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk managed just three receptions for 37 yards in the win over the Cardinals. Tough matchup against the Ravens this coming Monday, but I'm going back to him.
  • Horrible news for Baltimore with RB Keaton Mitchell's season-ending injury, which is why I've moved up Gus Edwards. Justice Hill is back in the mix, too. Ravens TE Isaiah Likely is also a good play.
  • Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice had at least nine targets for the fourth straight week. He also had a touchdown. I know Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of his worst fantasy season. It's like when Brad Pitt did The Audition). But I feel like Rice and Mahomes are going to be a worthy stack next season.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 16 Opponent
51. Javonte Williams RB23 vs. Patriots
52. Devin Singletary RB24 vs. Browns
53. George Kittle TE4 vs. Ravens
54. Trey McBride TE5 at Bears
55. Nico Collins WR26 vs. Browns
56. De'Von Achane RB25 vs. Cowboys
57. Zay Flowers WR27 at 49ers
58. David Njoku TE6 at Texans
59. Kenneth Walker III RB26 at Titans
60. Evan Engram TE7 at Buccaneers
61. Jaylen Warren RB27 vs. Bengals
62. Josh Jacobs RB28 at Chiefs
63. D'Onta Foreman RB29 vs. Cardinals
64. Chuba Hubbard RB30 vs. Packers
65. Isiah Pacheco RB31 vs. Raiders
66. Jordan Addison WR28 vs. Lions
67. Calvin Ridley WR29 at Buccaneers
68. Amari Cooper WR30 at Texans
69. Romeo Doubs WR31 at Panthers
70. Chris Godwin WR32 vs. Jaguars
71. Antonio Gibson RB32 at Jets
72. Najee Harris RB33 vs. Bengals
73. Terry McLaurin WR33 at Jets
74. Jake Ferguson TE8 at Dolphins
75. Noah Brown WR34 vs. Browns
76. Cole Kmet TE9 vs. Cardinals
77. Isaiah Likely TE10 at 49ers
78. Drake London WR35 vs. Colts
79. James Conner RB34 at Bears
80. Curtis Samuel WR36 at Jets
81. Diontae Johnson WR37 vs. Bengals
82. Adam Thielen WR38 vs. Packers
83. Marquise Brown WR39 at Bears
84. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR40 at Titans
85. Khalil Shakir WR41 at Chargers
86. Brandin Cooks WR42 at Dolphins
87. Odell Beckham Jr. WR43 at 49ers
88. Jakobi Meyers WR44 at Chiefs
89. Jerick McKinnon RB35 vs. Raiders
90. Zay Jones WR45 at Buccaneers
91. Demarcus Robinson WR46 vs. Saints
92. Josh Downs WR47 at Falcons
93. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB36 vs. Raiders
94. Zamir White RB37 at Chiefs
95. Kareem Hunt RB38 at Texans
96. Demario Douglas WR48 at Broncos
97. Tyler Boyd WR49 at Steelers
98. Alec Pierce WR50 at Falcons
99. Elijah Moore WR51 at Texans
100. Jahan Dotson WR52 at Jets
  • I discussed Sam LaPorta earlier. Let's start off this section with some TE talk, too! We're all aware Trey McBride just posted 10 receptions for 102 yards against the 49ers. Now he's going up against the Bears, who just gave up a monster game to David Njoku. If the Bears try to guard the tight end with a defensive tackle again, I'd expect similar results.
  • Speaking of Njoku, the Browns tight end has three touchdowns in his last two games. He just set a career high with 10 receptions against Chicago.
  • I still don't know why Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley didn't get that touchdown.
  • Baker Mayfield has favored Mike Evans for most of the season. It was nice to see Chris Godwin leading the way with 12 targets (which he converted into 10 catches for 155 yards) against the Packers. That was large. And the hype for the Bucs' offense is going to be huge this week.
  • Noah Brown dominated the Texans' target share with 11 against the Titans. He had eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.
  • In Carolina's second win (vs. Atlanta), Adam Thielen led the Panthers with seven targets, which was nice to see. But his numbers are way down in the second half of the season.
  • When it comes to the Rams, we know to go with Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. But what about Demarcus Robinson? He did have a touchdown this past week and could be an emergency add for you. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and is right in the thick of the playoff race.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 16 Opponent
101. Roschon Johnson RB39 vs. Cardinals
102. Jameson Williams WR53 at Vikings
103. Jerry Jeudy WR54 vs. Patriots
104. Dalton Kincaid TE11 at Chargers
105. Pat Freiermuth TE12 vs. Bengals
106. Dontayvion Wicks WR55 at Panthers
107. Dallas Goedert TE13 vs. Giants
108. Wan'Dale Robinson WR56 at Eagles
109. Zack Moss RB40 at Falcons
110. Tyjae Spears RB41 vs. Seahawks
111. Tucker Kraft TE14 at Panthers
112. Gabe Davis WR57 at Chargers
113. Jonathan Mingo WR58 vs. Packers
114. Kenneth Gainwell RB42 vs. Giants
115. Michael Mayer TE15 at Chiefs
116. Chase Brown RB43 at Steelers
117. Darius Slayton WR59 at Eagles
118. Tyler Higbee TE16 vs. Saints
119. Logan Thomas TE17 at Jets
120. Hunter Henry TE18 at Broncos
121. Kyle Pitts TE19 vs. Colts
122. Michael Wilson WR60 at Bears
123. Jalin Hyatt WR61 at Eagles
124. Zach Charbonnet RB44 at Titans
125. Rashid Shaheed WR62 at Rams
126. Josh Palmer WR63 vs. Bills
127. Justice Hill RB45 at 49ers
128. Patrick Taylor RB46 at Panthers
129. DJ Chark WR64 vs. Packers
130. Taysom Hill TE20 at Rams
131. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE21 vs. Seahawks
132. George Pickens WR65 vs. Bengals
133. Quentin Johnston WR66 vs. Bills
134. Gerald Everett TE22 vs. Bills
135. Trey Sermon RB47 at Falcons
136. Rashod Bateman WR67 at 49ers
137. Parker Washington WR68 at Buccaneers
138. Dalton Schultz TE23 vs. Browns
139. Trey Palmer WR69 vs. Jaguars
140. Rondale Moore WR70 at Bears
141. Tanner Hudson TE24 at Steelers
142. K.J. Osborn WR71 vs. Lions
143. Rico Dowdle RB48 at Dolphins
144. Josh Reynolds WR72 at Vikings
145. Tyler Allgeier RB49 vs. Colts
146. Miles Sanders RB50 vs. Packers
147. Jamaal Williams RB51 at Rams
148. Cade Otton TE25 vs. Jaguars
149. A.T. Perry WR73 at Rams
150. Darren Waller TE26 at Eagles
  • How can we trust Steelers players in the fantasy game? Pittsburgh has scored fewer than 20 points in five consecutive games. That's the longest single-season streak for the Steelers since 1969. They drafted Terry Bradshaw the following year.
  • Dontayvion Wicks had seven targets against Tampa, though Jayden Reed continues to be the Green Bay receiver to roster. RB Aaron Jones was fine in his return to the Packers. Should be much better this week against the 2-12 Panthers.
  • Good luck in the fantasy semifinals!

