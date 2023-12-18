Around the NFL

Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) likely out for season

Published: Dec 18, 2023 at 12:29 AM
Grant Gordon

Amid the Baltimore Ravens revelry of clinching the first AFC playoff spot, there was also a significant loss to deal with.

Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh said.

"Keaton is going to be a serious injury, knee injury," Harbaugh said. "It looks like he won't be back for the rest of the season."

Mitchell darted around the right end for a 13-yard gain early in the fourth quarter and was dragged down from behind with his momentum pulling him forward. He immediately grabbed his leg in obvious pain. Not long after, Mitchell was helped off the field before a brief stay in the medical tent concluded with him being carted to the locker room.

Harbaugh announced that veteran Melvin Gordon would be elevated to the active roster to fill in for Mitchell, which is the latest ugly end for a Ravens running back.

The team's RB1 to start the season, J.K. Dobbins, was lost for the year after one game this season, subjected to the second season-ending injury of his career. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (741 yards) is the team's leading rusher, but Gus Edwards, who had a season-ending ACL injury before the 2021 campaign, is tops on the squad among RBs with 663 yards. However, Mitchell was a game-breaker who pundits and fans alike clamored to see more of.

He had 73 yards on just nine carries (8.1 yards per carry) Sunday, increasing and concluding his rookie total at 47 carries for 396 yards (8.42).

Once again, the Ravens backfield will look to the next man up, which will be Edwards, Justice Hill and Gordon.

