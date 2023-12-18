Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) likely out for season

The team's RB1 to start the season, J.K. Dobbins, was lost for the year after one game this season, subjected to the second season-ending injury of his career. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (741 yards) is the team's leading rusher, but Gus Edwards, who had a season-ending ACL injury before the 2021 campaign, is tops on the squad among RBs with 663 yards. However, Mitchell was a game-breaker who pundits and fans alike clamored to see more of.