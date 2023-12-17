Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play in 2024, has no intention on retiring 

Flacco, 38, originally signed with the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 19 and was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 12 as backups Dorian Thompson-Robinsonand PJ Walker struggled in replace of Deshaun Watson, who is out for the rest of the season. And while Flacco lost his first start for Cleveland, he acquitted himself well, throwing for 254 yards and two scores. His play continue to ascend the next week as he led the Browns to an impressive win over the Jaguars while passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game the Browns announced that Flacco would remain the starter for the remainder of the season, and days later he signed a contract to their 53-man roster.

Flacco's one-year contract is worth a maximum of $4.05 million, with a base salary of $1.8 million and a $400,000 signing bonus, Rapoport reported on Sunday. The contract also includes escalating bonuses for playoff wins ($250,000 wild card; $500,000 divisional round; $1 million AFC title; $2 million Super Bowl), per Rapoport.

For a player in Flacco who once led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII win, a wild postseason run has happened before.

Rapoport reported on Sunday that before the Browns brought Flacco in for his November workout, zero teams had called this season. Several did once Flacco was on Cleveland's practice squad, but Rapoport reported it never was likely that a team would lure the veteran QB out of Ohio.