Around the NFL

Giants name QB Tyrod Taylor as starter over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tommy Cutlets is heading to the bench.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will return to the backup role.

"He earned the right to start this game" the coach said of Taylor.

Daboll benched DeVito at halftime of the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in favor of Taylor after the rookie completed 9 of 16 passes for 55 yards through two quarters. The veteran QB's first three plays were handoffs to Saquon Barkley on a short scoring drive to get Big Blue back into the game.

New York's offense showed signs of life with Taylor under center, including a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter, the longest offensive play for the Giants in 2023. Taylor helped Big Blue get back into the contest with just one second-half punt and no three-and-outs but was picked off in the end zone on the game's final play. Taylor finished 7 of 16 passing for 133 yards with a TD and INT.

The veteran signal-caller initially took over as the starter after Daniel Jones' first injury of the season, starting three games from Weeks 6-8. In those contests, Taylor went 46 of 72 passing for 487 yards with two TDs and no INTs while taking nine sacks. A rib injury knocked him out of the Week 8 loss to the New York Jets, paving the way for DeVito.

With Jones suffering a season-ending injury and Taylor out, the undrafted rookie became a sensation in New York, helping the Giants generate a three-game winning streak. Even after Taylor was medically cleared, Daboll stuck with DeVito under center. But the rookie struggled the past two weeks as the Giants lost two road contests.

With Big Blue eliminated from postseason play, the Giants elected not to let the rookie finish out the string, handing the reins back to the 34-year-old Taylor.

New York finishes the 2023 campaign with home games against the Rams and Eagles.

