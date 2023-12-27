Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

When the New York Jets were eying Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, bringing back veteran Joe Flacco was a superfluous thought. After Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, it was a bit more surprising that Gang Green didn't call Flacco to return to the club, where he spent three seasons and started four games in 2022.
Flacco remained a free agent until the Cleveland Browns signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 20 following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. All the 38-year-old quarterback has done is lead Cleveland to the precipice of the postseason.
As fate would have it, the Browns can clinch a playoff spot by beating the Jets on Thursday night on Prime Video.
"I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is," Flacco said on Tuesday of his stint in New York, via ESPN. "I'm happy to be where I am, that's for sure."
In three seasons with Gang Green, Flacco started nine games, going 1-8 under dismal surroundings. The veteran quarterback has looked rejuvenated in Kevin Stefanski's offense in Cleveland. His pocket mobility has been stunningly impressive at this stage of his career, and his big arm is ideal for the offense Stefanski wants to run.
In Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, Flacco threw for 368 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. It marked his first career three-game streak with 300-plus passing yards, joining Josh McCown (2015) as the only other Cleveland QB to hit the plateau in three straight contests.
Since Week 13, Flacco leads the NFL with 418 passing yards on deep passes, per Next Gen Stats, and his four TD passes on deep tosses are tied for most over that span.
As for the Jets, Flacco isn't considering how things would have gone differently if New York had called earlier in the season.
"There's 32 teams in the NFL. They're just another one," Flacco said. "I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys."
It's apropos that Flacco leading his new team to a win over his old one would get the Browns into the postseason. In a season of wild storylines, Flacco's impressive play after going unsigned until nearly Thanksgiving sits near the top of the list.