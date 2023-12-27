Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

In three seasons with Gang Green, Flacco started nine games, going 1-8 under dismal surroundings. The veteran quarterback has looked rejuvenated in Kevin Stefanski's offense in Cleveland. His pocket mobility has been stunningly impressive at this stage of his career, and his big arm is ideal for the offense Stefanski wants to run.

In Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, Flacco threw for 368 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. It marked his first career three-game streak with 300-plus passing yards, joining Josh McCown (2015) as the only other Cleveland QB to hit the plateau in three straight contests.

Since Week 13, Flacco leads the NFL with 418 passing yards on deep passes, per Next Gen Stats, and his four TD passes on deep tosses are tied for most over that span.

As for the Jets, Flacco isn't considering how things would have gone differently if New York had called earlier in the season.

"There's 32 teams in the NFL. They're just another one," Flacco said. "I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys."