Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on offensive inconsistencies: 'If we clean it up, we can beat anybody'

The defeat dropped K.C. to 9-6, the most losses by the Chiefs in a season since 2017 (Alex Smith was 9-6 as starting QB; Mahomes went 1-0 that season). It's not just that Kansas City is losing games. It's how they've done so, scoring their fewest points per contest (22.2) and totaling their fewest yards per game (355.4) since Mahomes took over under center.

"I still believe that we can go do what we want to do," Mahomes said. "It's just how can we correct it as quickly as possible. We're two games left that are guaranteed and then you talk about the playoffs and so all you can do is move on to that next day, get better then and try to be better the next time we step on the field."

Following Monday's loss, defensive tackle Chris Jones wouldn't put the loss offense, noting that the defense couldn't get a late stop after Mahomes led a TD drive to close within six points.

"We need to be better overall as a team, collectively," Jones said. "It's not just one group. I think special teams, defense, we had an opportunity to stop them, give the offense the chance to get the ball back and score, but we didn't. We weren't successful."

The Chiefs finish the season with a home game against the Jake Browning-led Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 and travel to L.A. to face the Chargers in Week 18.

"If we clean it up, we'll be able to score points," Mahomes said. "It's just [that] we've got to clean it up. We're two games left. You have to do it and if we don't, we'll be going home.