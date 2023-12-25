Antonio Pierce's Raiders end losing skid vs. Chiefs 'by any means necessary'

As aforementioned, Las Vegas' win ended a six-game skid against Kansas City and Pierce became the first Raiders coach to win at Arrowhead Stadium since Jon Gruden in October 2020. It's just the second Raiders win in the last 13 games against the Chiefs, but an opportunistic defense led the way.

Trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, the Raiders took the lead for good when Bilal Nichols returned a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown and Jack Jones returned an interception 33 yards for a score on the ensuing play from scrimmage.

It was a blur of Silver and Black success that harkened back to a Week 15 avalanche in which the Raiders scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in their 63-21 blowout.

It was likewise emblematic of the Chiefs' offensive struggles and the life Pierce has breathed into the Raiders, eschewing past failures and making believers of everyone in a Las Vegas jersey, no matter the opponent or the setting.

Currently the Raiders are the 11th seed in the AFC playoff picture and they remain underdogs for a postseason spot. However, with a win such as Monday's, Pierce, who's now 4-3 as the team's head coach, continues to make a massive argument to rid himself of the interim tag and become the future of the franchise on the sidelines.

"We talked about it all week. Ill intent. Violence. Physically. Pain. Enough is enough," Pierce said of ending the losing streak to the Chiefs in old school Raiders fashion. "That was displayed just right there."