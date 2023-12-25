News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

Published: Dec 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM Updated: Dec 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-7-0

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 9-5-0

INJURIES

  • S Mike Edwards (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game versus the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR ﻿﻿Jordan Addison﻿﻿ is considered week to week after spraining his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • LB D.J. Wonnum suffered a partially torn quad in Sunday's game against the Lions, Rapoport reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is expected to play in today's game against the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Lawrence was listed as questionable on New York's official injury report.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Zach Wilson remains in the league's concussion protocol and his status for Week 17 is unclear, per head coach Robert Saleh.

