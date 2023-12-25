NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Domenique Davis waived
INJURIES
- S Mike Edwards (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game versus the Raiders.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs
INJURIES
- WR Jordan Addison is considered week to week after spraining his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB D.J. Wonnum suffered a partially torn quad in Sunday's game against the Lions, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is expected to play in today's game against the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Lawrence was listed as questionable on New York's official injury report.
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson remains in the league's concussion protocol and his status for Week 17 is unclear, per head coach Robert Saleh.