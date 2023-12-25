Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle dealing with high ankle sprain

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waddle was dinged up in the third quarter and it was initially believed to be a shin injury, but it's an ankle ailment. Waddle's running mate, Tyreek Hill, has also been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for Week 15. Whether Waddle misses any time remains to be seen as McDaniel said the team is still gathering info.

Waddle crossed the 1,000-yard threshold on Sunday for the third straight season to begin his career.

In the Dolphins' 22-20 win over the Cowboys, Waddle had one catch for 50 yards and a carry for 2 yards, with the latter being the play in which he was injured.