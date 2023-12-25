Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle dealing with high ankle sprain

Published: Dec 25, 2023 at 05:46 PM
Another Miami Dolphins speedster has been slowed by an ankle injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Waddle was dinged up in the third quarter and it was initially believed to be a shin injury, but it's an ankle ailment. Waddle's running mate, Tyreek Hill, has also been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for Week 15. Whether Waddle misses any time remains to be seen as McDaniel said the team is still gathering info.

Waddle crossed the 1,000-yard threshold on Sunday for the third straight season to begin his career.

In the Dolphins' 22-20 win over the Cowboys, Waddle had one catch for 50 yards and a carry for 2 yards, with the latter being the play in which he was injured.

The Fins clinched a playoff berth with their victory, but are still aiming for an AFC East title and potentially the AFC's No. 1 seed. They're no doubt hoping they'll have Waddle's assistance in tackling those goals.

