Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) inactive for Sunday's game versus Jets

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

An ankle injury will become one of the first things to stop Tyreek Hill all season.

The Dolphins' star wideout is officially inactive for Miami's AFC East tilt against the New York Jets after sitting out of practice all week.

Miami will at least have the speedy services of running back De’Von Achane, who is active despite a toe injury, but Hill is the true engine behind the mighty Miami offense.

Related Links

Hill sustained the injury in a shocking Week 14 loss to the Titans that included an operation gone stagnant after he became limited, playing just 34 snaps (fourth among Dolphins wideouts).

With Miami looking for its first AFC East title since 2008 and with the AFC's top seed still in sight -- plus a shot at a 2,000-yard receiving season -- Hill's absence is coming at a critical time.

He has far and away been Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target this season and leads the offense across the board with 132 targets, 97 receptions, 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle trails behind Hill in second in all of those categories with 822 yards and three scores on 63 catches, and apart from his 91 targets, no other pass catcher has seen more than 30 -- over 100 fewer than Hill.

On an individual level, Hill entered Week 15 on pace to lead the league and become the first player to surpass 2,000 receiving yards in a season, but missing a game now makes the record unlikely. His 118.6 yards-per-game mark would've put him at 2,016 had he played all four weeks remaining. By missing at least one, he'll have over 100 yards to make up.

Team-wise, his presence is also desperately needed against second-ranked Jets passing defense that is fresh off putting the clamps on the Houston Texans' shorthanded aerial attack.

Down Hill, Miami could be looking at similar prospects should Waddle and others, such as Braxton Berrios, Ced Wilson and River Cracraft, prove unable to rise to the occasion.

That test awaits when the Dolphins (9-4) and Jets (5-8) kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
news

Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that assistant Matt Patricia will be on the sideline calling the plays into the green dot player starting Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles have downgraded quarterback Jalen Hurts' status due to an illness to questionable for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play in 2024, has no intention on retiring 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play next season and has no current thoughts of retiring, according to sources informed of the QB's situation.
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) both expected to play vs. Bills

Despite dealing with illnesses this week, two Cowboys starters should be available on Sunday. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are both expected to play against the Bills in Week 15 after missing time this week.
news

Lions' Jared Goff: TE Sam LaPorta, RB Jahmyr Gibbs are 'two of the best rookies I've ever been around'

Performances by rookies tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs stole the show in Detroit on Saturday night, combining for five TDs in the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Bengals' Jake Browning gets revenge in comeback win over Vikings: 'They never should have cut me!'

For Bengals QB Jake Browning, who led three consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to get the game into overtime, authoring a comeback win over Minnesota made it extra sweet.
news

Mike Tomlin after Steelers' third straight loss: 'I don't necessarily have the answers as we sit here today'

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third straight on Sunday against the Colts, 30-13, becoming equal parts anemic and mistake prone as the game wore on rather than capitalizing on early gains.
news

Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum against Titans on Sunday

The Houston Texans are planning to start Case Keenum on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday afternoon.