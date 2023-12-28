Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

Since the switch to Mullens, Hall has suited up as the Vikings' backup. Mullens' four-interception outing in Minnesota's Week 16 loss to Detroit caused O'Connell to consider other options, and he ultimately landed on giving the rookie a second shot as a starter.

"We have to maintain possession of the football," O'Connell told reporters on Thursday, via ESPN.com. "The turnover margin has been well-talked about all season long and I just felt like at this time, giving Jaren a full week of preparation and a clear-cut mindset on the game plan [was best]."

Hall joined the Vikings via a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of BYU, where he started for the Cougars in 2021 and 2022, throwing for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He showed some potential in preseason action before starting the regular season third on the Vikings' depth chart, where he comfortably watched Cousins attempt to carry Minnesota amid a disappointing 1-4 start.