Around the NFL

Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

Published: Dec 28, 2023 at 01:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Vikings are making yet another change under center entering Week 17.

Rookie Jaren Hall will take the field as QB1 for Minnesota this Sunday, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

The Vikings later officially announced Hall would get the New Year's Eve start over veteran Nick Mullens.

Hall has seen brief action in 2023, starting Minnesota's first game this season without an injured Kirk Cousins in Week 9 against Atlanta, completing 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards in before exiting due to a concussion. Hall's departure forced Josh Dobbs into the lineup, where he enjoyed instant success and took control of the starting job until a stretch of struggles prompted head coach Kevin O'Connell to turn to Mullens as starter in Week 15.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Since the switch to Mullens, Hall has suited up as the Vikings' backup. Mullens' four-interception outing in Minnesota's Week 16 loss to Detroit caused O'Connell to consider other options, and he ultimately landed on giving the rookie a second shot as a starter.

"We have to maintain possession of the football," O'Connell told reporters on Thursday, via ESPN.com. "The turnover margin has been well-talked about all season long and I just felt like at this time, giving Jaren a full week of preparation and a clear-cut mindset on the game plan [was best]."

Hall joined the Vikings via a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of BYU, where he started for the Cougars in 2021 and 2022, throwing for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. He showed some potential in preseason action before starting the regular season third on the Vikings' depth chart, where he comfortably watched Cousins attempt to carry Minnesota amid a disappointing 1-4 start.

The Vikings have since won six of their last 10 games and trail Seattle and Los Angeles by one game in the race for one of the final two wild-card spots available in the NFC. Knowing they can't afford another turnover-filled performance in a meeting with the rival Packers, O'Connell is choosing Hall with the hopes he can produce a more controlled performance than Mullens could in the last three weeks.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on taking over for benched Russell Wilson: 'I've always had a lot of confidence'

Jarrett Stidham is now set to start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham discussed his opportunity with the media on Wednesday.
news

Justin Jefferson stumps for Kirk Cousins' return in 2024 amid Vikings' QB troubles

The Vikings know where star wide receiver Justin Jefferson stands on the question of if Minnesota should re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason. Jefferson shared his thoughts to the media on Wednesday.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers one win from NFC South title: 'It's a great opportunity for us'

Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the precipice of a third straight NFC South title. With a win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs would clinch the division and make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on the last "Thursday Night Football" game of the 2023 season.
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game following coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.