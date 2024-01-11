NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2023 regular season

2023 stats: 13 games | 61.4 pct | 2,562 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 16 pass TD | 9 INT | 657 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 10 fumbles





2023 was quite a roller coaster for Fields and the Bears, who failed to protect him adequately early in the season and left him to fend for himself while receivers struggled to get open. The broadcast copies of these games depicted a quarterback hanging onto the football for too long and being forced to run for his life as his only chance of success, but it was more complicated than that. Fields quickly (and temporarily) shifted his narrative with a fantastic showing in a win over Washington in Week 5, tossing four touchdown passes and shredding one of the NFL’s worst defenses, but a dislocated right thumb interrupted his sudden good mojo. He returned in time to finish strong, leading the Bears to four wins in their final six games and delivering a strong counterargument to those who wanted to ship him out of town in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether that was enough to sell the Bears on keeping him. I know this: Fields is incredibly talented and will thrive in the right situation. I guarantee it. I just can’t promise that situation will be in Chicago.