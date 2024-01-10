Next Gen Stats 2023 All-Pro Team: Browns, Chiefs, Williams bros head up defense; plus, special teamers

This 6-foot-4, 272-pounder rests atop the aforementioned "everyone else" group of pass rushers. Rarely is being second in any category acceptable to the modern athlete, but Garrett coming in just a tick behind Micah Parsons in metrics such as quick pressures (54) and average time to pressure (2.32 seconds) is nothing to scoff at. Garrett's best trait has always been his burst, and seven seasons into his pro career, it's still getting quicker. The Texas A&M product got off the ball in 0.66 seconds on average this season -- a career-best mark for Garrett that was also the quickest average get-off among defenders with at least 300 pass rushes.