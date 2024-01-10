Next Gen Stats 2023 All-Pro Team: Dak Prescott gets quarterback slot on offense full of Cowboys, 49ers

The NGS 2023 All-Pro Team features five Cowboys -- the most selections for any franchise -- and this man is more than deserving of top billing on the offensive side. No quarterback consistently played with more of a lights-out mentality over the past four months than Prescott. Despite the hiccup against the Bills in Week 15, Dak closed out the regular season with the second-highest EPA per dropback (+0.16) among qualified quarterbacks, leading the league with a 90 NGS Passing Score and a +4.7 completion percentage over expected (CPOE), all while guiding the Cowboys to the NFC East title. And it was Prescott’s performance under fire that really set him apart from the pack this season: Dak’s +9.0 CPOE when facing pressure was the highest mark in the NFL by more than four percentage points, and his 8.4 yards per attempt on such passes also led the league.