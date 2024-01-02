Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

The 4-12 Cardinals are currently slotted for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is prognosticated to be quarterback-rich.

With Gannon and Monti Ossenfort finishing up their first seasons on the job in Arizona, it's not unthinkable that a rebuilding franchise would start over with a fresh face at QB.

The 26-year-old Murray is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2022 campaign and delayed the start of his 2023 season. He's under contract through 2028, having agreed to a blockbuster extension in July of last year. When healthy, Murray has been dynamic on the field, having gone to two Pro Bowls and built a reputation as one of the league's finest dual-threat QBs. However, the Cardinals have had just one winning season, one playoff appearance and no postseason wins in his four-plus seasons.

Nonetheless, Gannon is sold after coaching Murray for seven games this season.

"You know I'm a Kyler guy now," the coach said.

When Gannon took over this past offseason, Murray had just begun rehabbing his knee injury.

It wasn't until Week 10 that Murray made his debut, which was a 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray is 3-4 as a starter with 12 total touchdowns (nine passing, three rushing) and is averaging 219 yards per game.

"Being here for a year with him now, I'm more convicted than when I got here," Gannon said.

Gannon's endorsement is also coming on the heels of Murray's best performance this season, as he quarterbacked the Cardinals to a 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. Murray tallied 232 passing yards and a season-high three TD passes.