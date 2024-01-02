Around the NFL

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 06:46 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With four wins to show for a 2023 season that has but one week remaining, the Arizona Cardinals are most certainly a franchise in flux.

As an unsure future awaits the Cards in the offseason, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon did his best to nip one storyline in the bud by putting his full support behind Kyler Murray as the franchise's quarterback of the future.

Asked Tuesday during his weekly Burns & Gambo appearance if there was any doubt Murray was his starting QB going forward, Gannon actually choked at the notion Murray would not be.

"No, there's not [any doubt]," Gannon said, laughing. "I love this guy, man."

He repeated the sentiment through more chuckling.

"No, there's no doubt," Gannon said, still laughing, when asked to confirm who he loves. "'No. 1' our franchise quarterback, that's who I love."

Related Links

The 4-12 Cardinals are currently slotted for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is prognosticated to be quarterback-rich.

With Gannon and Monti Ossenfort finishing up their first seasons on the job in Arizona, it's not unthinkable that a rebuilding franchise would start over with a fresh face at QB.

The 26-year-old Murray is coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2022 campaign and delayed the start of his 2023 season. He's under contract through 2028, having agreed to a blockbuster extension in July of last year. When healthy, Murray has been dynamic on the field, having gone to two Pro Bowls and built a reputation as one of the league's finest dual-threat QBs. However, the Cardinals have had just one winning season, one playoff appearance and no postseason wins in his four-plus seasons.

Nonetheless, Gannon is sold after coaching Murray for seven games this season.  

"You know I'm a Kyler guy now," the coach said.

When Gannon took over this past offseason, Murray had just begun rehabbing his knee injury.

It wasn't until Week 10 that Murray made his debut, which was a 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray is 3-4 as a starter with 12 total touchdowns (nine passing, three rushing) and is averaging 219 yards per game.

"Being here for a year with him now, I'm more convicted than when I got here," Gannon said.

Gannon's endorsement is also coming on the heels of Murray's best performance this season, as he quarterbacked the Cardinals to a 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. Murray tallied 232 passing yards and a season-high three TD passes.

"I always think he's gonna play good, and he has," Gannon said of Murray's performance. "There's no doubt he was a huge part to why we won that game. I thought he lit it up, I thought he was lights out. At the end of the game, that was kind of, my expectation for him, is if you've got the ball in your hands, the team knows we have a chance to win the game. And that's what he did."

Related Content

news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for their season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has fired back at the suggestion that he refused to be the backup quarterback last week. Speaking from the locker room on Tuesday, Pickett said he was inactive during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because he wasn't medically cleared.
news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.
news

'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.
news

Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

The New York Jets still have something to play for to close the 2023 NFL season. Sure, Gang Green clinched its fourth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and 13th straight season sans a playoff berth, but ending a 15-game losing streak against AFC East rival New England is on the players' minds this week.
news

Dan Quinn not concerned with head coaching buzz ahead of Cowboys playoff run

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to get plenty of buzz as a veteran coaching option for a club looking for a leader with playoff experience. With the Cowboys staring at the possibility of an NFC East title in Week 18 and what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, Quinn isn't spending an ounce of energy fretting about coaching interviews.