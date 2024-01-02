Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





The Packers put up 33 points on their division rival Sunday night to stay in postseason contention, helped by a hot start from Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense. The Packers defense had just forced a second turnover just before halftime, this one a fumble by Vikings QB Jaren Hall in the backfield, and Love and the offense stepped onto the field with 26 seconds left and put six more points on the board after just an 18-second drive. On second down from the 25-yard line, Love stepped back and threw to rookie Jayden Reed over the middle. Reed caught the ball around the 22-yard line, but shed two defenders as he raced towards the corner, and then dragged two more Vikings across the goal line for the score, giving the Packers a 23-3 lead before the half. It was the second Love-to-Reed score of the night, having already connected for a 33-yard TD, and it put Green Bay up by 20 points, a lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.





