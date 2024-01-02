Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
- Baltimore Ravens 56, Miami Dolphins 19
- Buffalo Bills 27, New England Patriots 21
- Chicago Bears 37, Atlanta Falcons 17
- Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 3
- Indianapolis Colts 23, Las Vegas Raiders 20
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 0
- Los Angeles Rams 26, New York Giants 25
- Arizona Cardinals 35, Philadelphia Eagles 31
- New Orleans Saints 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13
- San Francisco 49ers 27, Washington Commanders 10
- Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Seattle Seahawks 23
- Denver Broncos 16, Los Angeles Chargers 9
- Kansas City Chiefs 25, Cincinnati Bengals 17
- Green Bay Packers 33, Minnesota Vikings 10
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
The first half of this contest both set the tone for what was ahead and also determined the outcome by the break. That's what four touchdowns in five possessions can do to an opponent, which is what the Ravens compiled in the first half, ending the second quarter in emphatic fashion via a Roquan Smith interception that led to a Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to take a 28-13 lead. But this whole game is worth watching; Miami takes a 7-0 lead on a statement of an opening drive, Baltimore counters, and the two go back and forth for a while before the Ravens prove they're the better team. If anything, run this one back if you need reason to believe in Jackson's MVP candidacy.
Re-watch the Ravens' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
It was a big day for the Buffalo defense, which forced four Patriots turnovers in the first half to take control of the game, even while the Bills’ offense struggled. Patriots QB Bailey Zappe threw three interceptions in the game, including a 40-yard pick-six by Bills CB Rasul Douglas. Zappe and WR Jalen Reagor weren't on the same page on the pick, but Douglas read it beautifully, diving to make the catch and then weaving through several would-be tacklers to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.
Re-watch the Bills' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Most of the action came early on, as the Bears took control of the game and won going away, with Justin Fields leading three touchdowns drives in his first four possessions. On that third drive, which gave Chicago a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, Fields completed 5 of 6 passes for 54 yards and converted a 4th-and-1 sneak at the Atlanta 3-yard line to set up a Roschon Johnson touchdown run that essentially salted the game away before halftime.
Re-watch the Bears' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
C.J. Stroud's return to the starting lineup provided the Texans with a much-needed boost offensively, none more so than on Houston's 13-play, 94-yard drive that saw Stroud pepper Tennessee's defense with intermediate completions before capping it with a quick dump-off to tight end Brevin Jordan for a 12-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead. Houston officially piled on on the ensuing Titans possession when veteran rusher Jerry Hughes blasted Will Levis, forcing a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown by Sheldon Rankins, capping a furious production of points that set the Texans on a course toward an easy win.
Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Colts head coach Shane Steichen called the right play at the right time to conjure Alec Pierce's 58-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. The play was preceded by a healthy rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor in the first half, and Steichen called for the play-action at midfield on third-and-1. The Raiders bit hard, and Gardner Minshew laid up a nicely thrown deep ball to connect with Pierce in stride. The second-year Colts WR still had work to do after the catch, racing toward the end zone with defenders at his heels. He got there, securing necessary points in a close game that saw the Colts remain alive for a playoff berth after a victory.
Re-watch the Colts' win on NFL+.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Jaguars were making big moves on both sides of the ball against the Panthers, but the most exciting thing to happen was when Travis Etienne got his first score of the day. The Jaguars only had a nine-point lead over the Panthers, but Etienne turned that into a comfortable 16-point lead. It was the Jags’ first drive of the second half, and after one play, Etienne got the ball and was gone, breaking tackles down the field for a masterpiece of a 62-yard touchdown. That was one of many plays from this Jacksonville team that deserves a second or third watch.
Re-watch the Jaguars' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Giants nearly stole a victory. Gunner Olszewski took a fourth-quarter punt for a TD with just under four minutes remaining. Following an encroachment penalty in L.A., Brian Daboll elected to go for a two-point try and the lead. Tyrod Taylor had Saquon Barkley open but couldn't get the ball to the back. Little matter, as the Giants would sack Matthew Stafford on third-and-9 on the following drive to get Big Blue the ball back with 1:08 left. On the drive's second play, Taylor scrambled for 31 yards across midfield to the L.A. 34. Then things started to go sideways. Taylor spiked the ball, and Barkley was stuffed for -2 yards. Following a Rams timeout, Taylor missed Wan'Dale Robinson to set up a 54-yard field goal. Veteran Mason Crosby, who'd already botched a PAT, yanked it wide left. Woof. Ball game. Rams escape with a win to march into the postseason. Giants suffer another brutal loss, and are looking toward 2024.
Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.
Christian Gonzales' NFL+ moment of the game:
In Jonathan Gannon’s return to Philadelphia, Kyler Murray and James Conner delivered a memorable series to make it a 21-21 tilt with two minutes left in the third quarter. Murray slinged the ball to four different pass catchers to lead Arizona to the red zone. After that it was two Conner plays that led to the running back’s highlight reel sequence. With Murray avoiding a sack and spinning around to extend the play, Conner made a ridiculous one-handed TD grab to keep Arizona in the game. Conner’s catch was one of the bright moments in the game for the Cardinals’ upset win over the Eagles.
Re-watch the Cardinals' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Saints made loud statements on the game's first two possessions. Derek Carr marched New Orleans on a nearly eight-minute opening drive, converting six first downs. The QB got the ball out quickly and fed Juwan Johnson early, punctuating the game's opening drive with a four-yard TD pass to the TE on third-and-goal. The defense followed up, forcing a quick Bucs three-and-out, including Pete Werner stuffing Rachaad White on third-and-1. The score, coupled with the easy stop, signaled that the Saints showed up for a must-win game, while Tampa already looked ready for Week 18.
Re-watch the Saints' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Brock Purdy’s bounce-back performance against the Commanders on Sunday featured one of the prettiest throws of Week 17. Early in the fourth quarter, Purdy dropped back and stepped into a perfectly thrown pass to Brandon Aiyuk down the sideline for a 38-yard gain. The pass was rendered Emmanuel Forbes’ solid coverage on the play useless, and Purdy would later find Aiyuk in the end zone on that drive for the game-sealing score.
Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Seahawks’ defense bent but didn’t break on a six-minute field-goal drive midway through the fourth quarter, giving Pittsburgh a 27-20 lead. Seattle would get the ball back on their own 25-yard line with a chance to tie or take the lead late. But on the first play of the drive, QB Geno Smith was strip-sacked by the Steelers’ Nick Herbig, who also recovered the ball for a massive, game-changing play. They’d tack on another field goal and hang on for the 30-23 victory.
Re-watch the Steelers' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A game peppered with field goals saw just one trip to the end zone in four quarters, but what a trip it was. Making his first start of 2023, Jarrett Stidham stepped up in the pocket amid a six-man rush, escaped to the right and found Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a crossing route. Humphrey caught the pass in stride, slammed the brakes to evade two defenders and broke four tackles on his way to the end zone for one of the hardest-fought scores of the season. The touchdown gave Denver a 10-3 lead, which would have been enough to win a game that ended in a final of 16-9.
Re-watch the Broncos' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
After dominating possession in the first half, the Bengals offense was on the march again, gobbling up three first downs on the opening drive of the third quarter. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Kansas City 6-yard-line, Zac Taylor elected to go for it. Joe Mixon took the handoff and was blasted in the backfield by Willie Gay for a three-yard loss. The play was a statement by the K.C. defense, who allowed the Bengals just one first down on their next three drives, and the Chiefs overtook the lead.
Re-watch the Chiefs' win on NFL+.
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Packers put up 33 points on their division rival Sunday night to stay in postseason contention, helped by a hot start from Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense. The Packers defense had just forced a second turnover just before halftime, this one a fumble by Vikings QB Jaren Hall in the backfield, and Love and the offense stepped onto the field with 26 seconds left and put six more points on the board after just an 18-second drive. On second down from the 25-yard line, Love stepped back and threw to rookie Jayden Reed over the middle. Reed caught the ball around the 22-yard line, but shed two defenders as he raced towards the corner, and then dragged two more Vikings across the goal line for the score, giving the Packers a 23-3 lead before the half. It was the second Love-to-Reed score of the night, having already connected for a 33-yard TD, and it put Green Bay up by 20 points, a lead they would maintain for the rest of the game.
Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Detroit's two-point conversion tries for the win in the final seconds was as dramatic as game endings could get, but the 92-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter blew the roof off AT&T Stadium. Evading an oncoming blitz by the Lions, Prescott broke free of a would-be safety and rolled out to the right, heaving it 50 yards off one leg toward Lamb, who left his defender in the dust on the broken play. Lamb waltzed into the end zone untouched for the 92-yard score, the longest offensive play this season entering Sunday of Week 17, per NFL Research. The play helped preserve the Cowboys' perfect record at home this season.
Re-watch the Cowboys' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The first half of this game was pretty wild, and though the Browns built a 27-7 lead, Joe Flacco gave the Jets seven back on a pick-six to Jermaine Johnson with 2:13 left before halftime. With the Browns’ lead shaved to 13 points, Flacco and the offense went back to work -- and struck back quickly. On the third play of the ensuing drive, Flacco was nearly sacked, but he escaped the pocket and floated a perfect ball to a wide-open Jerome Ford for a brilliant 50-yard catch and run, boosting the Browns’ lead to 34-14. The Jets would kick a field goal before the half, but Ford’s touchdown helped the Browns clinch only their third playoff appearance since the 2002 season.
Re-watch the Browns' win on NFL+.