NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys replace Eagles in top five; Dolphins slip as playoffs loom

In our search for teams capable of winning it all this season, the Browns make the cut -- even if some still doubt their credentials. They're not doing it in any kind of expected or predictable way, which is how it tends to go for teams that are absolutely ravaged by injury. But you had better believe I am taking seriously a team that has beaten the Ravens and 49ers -- and has seemingly upgraded at quarterback (over P.J. Walker and an injured Deshaun Watson) since those games. Joe Flacco is getting a little loosey-goosey with the interceptions, but he definitely has the playoff pedigree, big-game nerves and deep-ball arm to will this team on a postseason run. It's possible there is no group better-equipped to deal with the Ravens, because of Flacco and a dominant defense. Cleveland might be the team -- along with Buffalo -- that no one wants to face on the AFC side. You could even argue the Browns are more dangerous than Buffalo, and I might not put up much of a fight, even as banged up as Cleveland is.