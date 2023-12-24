Around the NFL

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Published: Dec 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

The Titans will be without their starting quarterback this week. 

Will Levis is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks due to a high ankle sprain.

In Week 15, the rookie quarterback left with just 1:49 remaining during the Titans' 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans after suffering the injury.

Levis did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but returned Friday as a limited participant and was designated as questionable ahead of the matchup.

In his eight starts this season, Levis is averaging 224 passing yards per game with eight passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 85.3 passer rating.

With the rookie out, it will be Ryan Tannehill under center for Tennessee.

Tannehill began the season as the team's QB1, making six starts with 188 passing yards per game, two TD throws, six INTs and a 71.9 passer rating before suffering an ankle injury himself. Levis took over in Week 8 and was named the starter for the rest of the season following his first two games of action.

Now, Tannehill will once again take control of this Tennessee offense looking to spoil Seattle's recent momentum.

The Titans and Seahawks kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

