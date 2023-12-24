Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

In his eight starts this season, Levis is averaging 224 passing yards per game with eight passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 85.3 passer rating.

With the rookie out, it will be Ryan Tannehill under center for Tennessee.

Tannehill began the season as the team's QB1, making six starts with 188 passing yards per game, two TD throws, six INTs and a 71.9 passer rating before suffering an ankle injury himself. Levis took over in Week 8 and was named the starter for the rest of the season following his first two games of action.

Now, Tannehill will once again take control of this Tennessee offense looking to spoil Seattle's recent momentum.