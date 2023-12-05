NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot after statement win; Packers continue to rise

The secret is out. The Eagles' short-handed linebacker group was exposed in Sunday's blowout loss to San Francisco, both in coverage and via the 49ers' run game. The tackling was bad; 115 of Deebo Samuel's 116 receiving yards came after the catch. Truthfully, this has been an issue for a few weeks, but Philadelphia made critical stops against Dallas, Kansas City and Buffalo. That just did not happen against San Francisco. The Niners punted twice in their first two possessions ... then scored six straight touchdowns. It was a stunning sight in such a big game at the Linc, even if the Eagles are allowed to lose one every now and then. But it's the first time in a few years where they've really been outclassed. You can't blame Jalen Hurts missing time because it was a 28-13 game when he left and 35-13 when he returned -- likely the same score it would have been had he not missed a play. Monday's addition of veteran LB Shaq Leonard is intriguing, especially as Philly beat out Dallas to sign him, but did the playoff-hungry Colts cut a player who can truly change the Eagles' recent defensive swoon?