2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Curtis Samuel among top targets

GUYS TO 'STACHE: It would be the last straw on the camel's back of fantasy sanity, but if anything happens to Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell would be an absolute league-winner. If you have a roster spot currently occupied by a backup tight end or a low-upside wideout, drop that player in order to 'stache Mitchell. Another intriguing 'stache (out of nowhere) is Michael Carter ... now on the Cardinals, in case you missed it. He has looked decent in limited opportunities since joining Arizona, and James Conner has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries over the years (and the 2023 season). Carter would have a massive opportunity should Conner suffer anything new in the final weeks of the fantasy season. One back with a chance at startability without an injury to any of his teammates: Chicago RB Roschon Johnson. He was both the lead back and the best back for the Bears the last time we saw them (in Week 12 at the Vikings), and I think it's possible Chicago starts feeding its rookie selection over Khalil Herbert and/or D’Onta Foreman coming out of the bye.