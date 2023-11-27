2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

ROSTERED: 32%





Following the firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, we were all intrigued about the potential breakouts of WR George Pickens and RB Jaylen Warren. It turns out we should have been hyping up Pittsburgh's tight end. Despite being drafted as a top-10 TE back in the summer, Freiermuth had done absolutely nothing all season (missing five games along the way). Then, in the first game of the post-Canada era, Freiermuth led the team with a monstrous 11 targets, nine catches and 120 yards. It was the most catches any Steeler has posted in a game all year and resulted in 21 fantasy points, most among tight ends in Week 12 -- and he didn't even score a TD. We can’t expect this every week of the Mike Sullivan/Eddie Faulkner era, but even half of that production would be startable in fantasy. Freiermuth is a must-add, regardless of if you’re OK at tight end or not. He could be a great backup option, and you'd potentially take him away from league mates in need.