2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: RB Zach Charbonnet, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

ROSTERED: 27%





OK, so 3.1 of Chandler’s 15 fantasy points on Sunday Night Football came on an amazing fake punt (that ultimately didn’t matter much in a narrow loss). We likely can’t count on those every week. And he was out-carried 18 to 10 by Alexander Mattison. Not my best sell? Stick with me. Not only did Chandler total 73 yards on the 10 carries he did get, but he also caught all four of his targets for 37 yards as a receiver. Mattison caught one of two targets -- for negative yardage. Chandler also passes the eye test in ways Mattison simply does not, plus Mattison lost a fumble that sort of marked the turning point in Sunday’s defeat. All of this after we highlighted Chandler one week ago for his excellent showing against the Saints. Mattison will continue getting carries in this offense, but I think Chandler might be the more valuable back for fantasy and should be added in most leagues.