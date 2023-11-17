Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) ruled out vs. Bengals

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was ruled out Monday night against the Bengals after suffer a left ankle injury.

The tight end was injured on a tackle following a 9-yard reception in which he was brought down on the Cincinnati 4-yard line.

Andrews was able to walk off the field, went to the medical tent, and then to the locker room. He later went to the X-ray room just before the team officially announced he would not return.

The 28-year-old was injured on the Ravens' opening drive, but just before, on the first play of the game, Lamar Jackson hit Andrews with a short pass for 14 yards.